A home burglary that took place early Saturday morning in the Village of Windsor is thought to be part of a crime spree.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local law enforcement, spent yet another weekend responding to home burglaries, stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins. Law enforcement believes these crimes are being committed by an organized group; a group that has now expanded their crime spree outside of Dane County.
At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home burglary on Hayden Road in the Village of Windsor. The homeowners reported a burglary in progress after they received an alert from their Nest device that there was a group of people inside their home.
The victims arrived home in time to observe two white SUVs fleeing the area.They were able to get license plates from both vehicles, a Lexus and Infinity. The suspects gained access to the home via a garage door opener inside an unlocked vehicle in the driveway and took cash, jewelry and other miscellaneous valuables.
Both suspect vehicles were pursued by law enforcement at various times following the burglary, but the pursuits were ultimately terminated. The Lexus and Infinity were reported stolen from Fond Du Lac County.
It’s believed this was the same group caught on camera at around 1:30 a.m., running through a neighborhood in Cottage Grove looking for unlocked vehicles. According to Cottage Grove Police, they eventually made their way to School Road, where they stole a 2019 BMW.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or additional video to contact us on our tip line at (608) 284-6900. Citizens should be extra vigilant about locking their homes, garages and vehicles. This group is often targeting homes/neighborhoods with luxury vehicles. Be watchful of activity in your neighborhood and report anything suspicious to law enforcement immediately.
