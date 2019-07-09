DeForest’s Emma Reimer recently received a Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) Alumni Association Scholarship.
CVTC students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 recently when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
At the events, scholarship recipients were paired at tables with representatives from the families or organizations that generously donated the scholarship funds. Often donors create scholarship funds to memorialize a loved one, or support a cause, but it all comes down to making a difference in the lives of the recipients.
With over 95 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 93 percent employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $44,000.
