Author and publisher, David Benjamin, whose book talks and workshops include mystery writing, says, “Writing a good story is like solving a series of problems, in which language, science, geography, law, imagination and the unexpected are all jumbled together.”
By Sharyn Alden
Storytelling has been an integral part of American culture for hundreds of years. Now, while a majority of Americans are in "safer at-home" mode, curling up with a good book is an attractive option.
David Benjamin (www.lastkidbooks.com), author of nine books, including several mysteries, was recently scheduled to present, "The Seven Keys to Storytelling" at the Deforest Public Library. The program will be rescheduled in the future after the library reopens.
The author started his first novel in elementary school reading chapters aloud at St. Mary’s School in Tomah, Wisconsin. He adapted some of those experiences in his memoir, "The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked" (Random House, 2002).
A Lifetime of Stories
Today, he draws ideas from a lifetime of living and traveling throughout the world as well as stories gleaned from his own backyard. Some of his well-drawn characters may be found charting paths through Wisconsin mysteries, page-turners he expertly brings to life.
Last year in Paris, where he lives part of the year, he held a writing discussion with the British National Union of Journalists and a writing workshop at the American Library in Paris.
Known for his witty, offbeat writing style, Benjamin splits his time between homes in Madison and France. His credits include journalist, editor, ghost-writer, novelist, satirist, essayist, columnist, travel writer and theater critic. He also worked as a cannery hand in Waunakee and a steelworker in Florida.
His publishing imprint — Last Kid Books (lastkidbooks.com) — pays homage to Benjamin’s first published "fiction," "The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked."
In 2019, Benjamin’s publishing company received awards from the New York City Big Book Awards in four categories. In addition to a Best Political Thriller award for "Black Dragon," he received a Distinguished Favorite in Crime Fiction for "Three’s a Crowd" and Best Romantic Comedy for "A Sunday Kind of Love," which captures the thrill and agony of Green Bay Packers fan-worship. His Wisconsin-based novel, "Summer of ’68," was also a Distinguished Favorite in Historical Fiction.
From the Independent Press Awards, he was honored as a Distinguished Favorite in "Mystery for Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter" (the Left Bank area of Paris where he lives), and won Best Essay Collection for "Almost Killed by a Train of Thought."
Recipe for a Memorable Mystery
Benjamin is often asked what elements make a memorable who-done-it.
He says, “You can write a mystery without a murder, but the following three elements — these three M’s actually — tend to be in place.”
· Maguffin – Coined by Alfred Hitchcock, a maguffin is an item that motivates characters, creates conflict and propels the plot.
· Moriarty — The elusive, brilliant and dangerous mastermind.
· Marlowe — A flawed but stubborn sleuth who won’t let go. Think Sam Spade or Philip Marlowe.
Each of Benjamin’s mysteries, "Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter," "Black Dragon," and "Jailbait," have these ingredients, and a few laughs as well.
James Fallows, of The Atlantic magazine calls the thriller "Black Dragon," "A genuine page-turner, full of enough action, suspense, sly humor, and sharp, cultural insights….an enjoyable and provocative book."
His recent novel "Jailbait," takes place in a fictional Wisconsin town called Hercules, located somewhere on Highway 33 east of La Crosse. "Hercules is typical of a hundred little towns all over western Wisconsin," he notes. "Heck, all over America."
During talks he discusses plot, structure and legwork behind the crafting of mysteries, including his own award-winning books. He is currently in production on his eighth Last Kid Books title, "They Shot Kennedy," a fictional snapshot of “microhistory” set in November, 1963.
“There is an irony to this idea of boiling down the murder mystery to three bullet points, because that’s a formula,” says Benjamin. “And I don’t — can’t — write the sort of formula potboilers that sell like hotcakes.” He noted that the elements of maguffin, moriarty and marlowe are merely the basis for an infinite range of variations. Using examples from his own mysteries, as well as the work of other writers, he offers insights into the creative possibilities of the genre.
“However the author puts the pieces together, the story should be accessible,” says Benjamin. “The reading should be fun. And thinking — talking — about it afterwards should prolong the pleasure.”
Looking back, reflected by the multitude of books, manuscripts and essays he’s written, the author certainly knew what he wanted to do when he grew up — tell stories in front of people. He says. "I’m still doing what I discovered, as a sort of vocation, in grade school. From that moment, I’ve always believed that stories are the clues to solving the riddles of life."
