The start of finding your future Valentine may be begin at the DeForest Area Public Library this week.
Judith Joy, the author of the new book, "Dear Future Lover: Bring Your Book Boyfriend to Life," says, “Strategies that worked for me, bringing my ‘book boyfriend' (now husband) to life, can work for you, too.”
Joy is a Chicago-based dream creation coach, Matrix Energetics Certified Practitioner, teacher, author, speaker, wife, mother and grandmother.
The author coaches lifestyle workshops and gives presentations to groups of all sizes about finding their future (best) relationships.
She will discuss how journaling on a consistent basis can help you find true love and realize your dreams.
“I wrote a journal to my future boyfriend (now husband) that worked for me so I’m sharing those same principles with others,” she says.
During the library program she will describe her own journey and the process she used to find true love.
Meet Author Judith Joy
Jan. 30, 6 p.m.
Book Talk, Sales & Signing
DeForest Area Public Library
203 Library Street, (608) 846-5482
