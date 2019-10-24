Road spikes were successfully used Tuesday night, Oct. 22, around 7:10 p.m. to halt a vehicle the Wisconsin State Patrol had attempted to stop.
The vehicle had entered Dane County on southbound I-90 at the Columbia County line. Deputies immediately observed the vehicle was recklessly driving and emitting sparks as a result of being driven on the frame.
They picked up the pursuit, which travelled through several jurisdictions and reached speeds of 80 miles per hour, and the reckless driving continued on I-90 southbound.
The vehicle avoided additional road spikes that deputies tried to deploy, but eventually got stuck on the shoulder of the road of I-90 at County Trunk N.
The pursuit lasted approximately 19 minutes.
The driver was arrested for multiple charges and was booked into the Dane County Jail. The passenger had a warrant, and the vehicle was listed as stolen.
The DeForest Police Department, Stoughton Police Department, and McFarland Police Department, along with their K9, provided assistance during the pursuit.
The driver is Joseph J. Smith, age 26 of Hammond, Indiana. He is tentatively charged with first degree reckless endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owners consent, eluding and driving without a license.
The passenger, Ebony M. Dockery, age 22 of Chicago, Illinois, had an active warrant from Dupage County and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owners consent (passenger).
Both are being held in the Dane County Jail. Smith currently does not have a mug shot because he was uncooperative in booking.
