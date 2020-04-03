Two DeForest Area Middle School students will be published in the 2020 Yahara River Writers Anthology.
They are Ava Schwenn, a fifth grader, with her short story “Paws of Ice,” and Grace Kuiper, an eighth grader, with her short story “In the City.”
According to eighth-grade science teacher Jen Parker, 18 DAMS students submitted entries into this year’s writing contest. Parker coordinated student entries and held workshops for students to get feedback on their pieces with fifth-grade writing teacher Sue Winckler. The contest was promoted through English/language arts classes and students were required to have at least one staff member sign-off on their piece.
The Yahara River Writers Anthology Project is a writing and cartooning contest for students in grades 5-8, sponsored by the Greater Dane County Advanced Learners Network. There were hundreds of student entries from 25 schools in Dane County in the categories of short stories, poetry, editorials, cartooning and Spanish written pieces. Students may only enter one piece in any one of these categories. The top ten entries in each grade are published in the anthology.
All students published in the anthology will be honored at a celebration and writing workshop at UW-Madison at a later date. During this event, each student will receive a copy of the anthology and participate in a writer’s workshop in their category.
