Upper Iowa University has announced its dean's list for the 2019 fall semester, and two area students achieved the distinction.
To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.The honored students included: Kristin Rogers, Arlington; and Leslie Strangfeld, DeForest.
