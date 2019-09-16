Human remains found in a burned down hunting stand in Juneau County are believed to be those of a missing Windsor man.
According to a press release from the Juneau County Sheriff's Department, the name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, and the incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Juneau County Deputies were dispatched Sunday at approximately 10:53 a.m. to rural Plymouth Township to check on the welfare of a subject after being notified that a Windsor man who suffered from mental illness had not been in contact with family since Friday, Sept. 13. That day, he unexpectedly left his home.
Family had located the missing man’s vehicle on their private hunting land along Von Haden Rd. in Plymouth Township. It was unoccupied and, according to the sheriff’s department report, the family did not know where he was.
Utilizing a tracking K-9, deputies searched the rural property and located what appeared to be a burned down hunting stand. Within it were human remains believed to be that of the missing man.
Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were the Union Center Police Department and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.