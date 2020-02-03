A DeForest man was arrested Saturday, Feb. 1, for his 12th offense of allegedly operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
At approximately 8:09 p.m., a Dane County Deputy Sheriff arrested Jeffrey J. Varnes of DeForest. A concerned citizen noticed his GMC Sierra was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on County Highway A, near County Highway X.
Shortly thereafter, another citizen reported hearing a loud crash and noted that the power to her home was knocked out. The initial responding deputy observed a damaged utility pole and a white truck with body damage on nearby.
Upon the deputy’s arrival, Varnes was attempting to leave the area and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Varnes was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (12th offense), and cited for open intoxicants as well as hit & run. Varnes was booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge.
