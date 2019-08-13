DeForest graduates receive scholarships
Two recent graduates of DeForest Area High School were awarded scholarships by Scholarship America through the Subway Fresh Start Scholarship Program.
Megan Mortimer and Hayley Swenson, both of DeForest, Wisconsin, were among more than 200 employees of Subway Restaurants in the US, Canada and Australia to be granted scholarships in memory of Subway Co-Founder Frederick A. DeLuca.
Mortimer is a recent graduate of DeForest Area High School and plans to attend Madison College in the fall. Swenson also graduated from DeForest Area High School and will be attending the University of Arizona this fall.
