Ziegler Ag Equipment has announced that a Columbia County student has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship for the 2018–19 FFA scholarship year. As an approved national FFA scholarship sponsor and in cooperation with AGCO, Ziegler Ag Equipment recently presented the scholarship to Taylor Baerwolf of the DeForest FFA Chapter.
These scholarships mark the eighth year of the AGCO Dealer FFA Scholarship and Grant Program, which has provided 1,493 scholarships this year. Currently, 100 sponsors contribute more than $2 million to support scholarships for students. For more details on the scholarship program and the National FFA Organization, visit www.FFA.org/scholarships .
“We are honored to support the FFA scholarship program available through our partnership with AGCO,” explains Matt Solem, Vice President of Ziegler Ag Equipment. “It is important to us to support the passion of young agricultural students in the communities we serve, and we are excited to help FFA students further their education and career goals.”
Gwen Boettcher, a DeForest Agricultural Science Department and FFA Advisor, shared her thoughts on Taylor’s accomplishment: “The National FFA Ziegler CAT scholarship could not have gone to a better student. Taylor Baerwolf is one of the most humble yet talented young students I have had the pleasure of working with. She doesn’t shy away from challenges and works her hardest on everything she gets involved with. As Taylor’s teacher, I considered myself the lucky one — she shared her talents and time with us at DeForest and we will forever be grateful.”
Taylor is planning to attend Fox Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in animal science. She hopes to have a career in dairy production.
Scholarship selection considered FFA involvement, work experience, community service, leadership skills and academic records. Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs and future goals were also considered in the selection process.
For more information about AGCO and its products, visit www.AGCOcorp.com . For more information about Ziegler Ag Equipment, visit www.zieglerag.com .
