Programming and scheduling are two of the biggest issues facing the DeForest Area School Distirct’s Intermediate School Task Force.
Intermediate School Principal Roy Bernards told the school board Monday that they’ve reached out to other schools to see how they’ve handled them.
With the new intermediate school for students in grades 4-6 expected to be built by fall of the 2021-22 school year, Bernards said there had been “some robust dialog” among task force members over whether to go with two-person or four-person departmentalized teaching teams, rather than self-contained classrooms.
“We’ve got a great group of teachers, and the pushback is okay. It’s part of the dialog,” said Bernards.
The task force is made up of fourth grade teachers Laura Bussie and Rachael Bohlman, art teachers Megan Nelson and Dawn Burgess, fifth grade teacher Courtney Fisk, sixth grader teacher Jodi Acker, special education teacher Teresa Presser and school psychologist Hannah Young, as well DeForest Area Middle School Principal Dana Broehl and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Rebecca Toetz.
Bernards said the group has met three times for sessions lasting two to three hours. The first thing they did, said Bernards, was to look at principles that would guide their decision-making. Board of Education principles such as providing for a safe, healthy, accessible and secure environment was one, while enhancing educational opportunities and maximizing resources to advance student outcomes and ensuring that buildings align with community needs were taken into consideration.
The task force also established its own guiding principles: all students, staff members and families will feel a sense of belonging, ownership, pride, and “coolness” in this building; we will meet kids where they are at; staff and students will have access to current and innovative technology, resources and instructional practices in order to enhance learning; we will honor and support the whole child through culturally-responsive, trauma sensitive and equitable practices; we will provide students with opportunities to participate in academic and co-curricular exploration, allowing for choice and student voice whenever possible; we will intentionally collaborate to promote consistent grading practices, policies, and behavioral expectations; we believe all families value education and thus, families will feel welcomed as equal partners and steps will be made to reduce barriers to family engagement.
At the same time, Bernards said that providing for social and emotional learning for students has to be a priority.
Regarding scheduling and programming, the task force has reviewed those of other school districts, such as Oregon, Middleton, Milton, Pewaukee, McFarland and Little Chute, as well as those of the DeForest district.
Gleaned from those reviews were a number of “top attractions,” as Bernards called them. The first involved the progression from self-contained classrooms to departmentalized two-person teams. Others included: two recesses with one combined lunch, or if one recess is chosen, then creating a longer lunch/recess block may be necessary; language offerings, especially Spanish; dedicated Response To Intervention time; shared planning with team; and a variety of encore classes, possibly with year-long rotations.
Encore classes refer to allied arts subjects. There is the possibility of semester-long rotations if offered as exploratory classes. Examples would be band or a language offering at fourth grade.
Superintendent Eric Runez stressed the importance of foundational coursework in meeting the developmental needs of students. Runez also explained why the foreign language component wouldn’t be offered initially, citing financial constraints.
In working on mock schedules, some questions arose regarding two-person teams at the sixth grade level for English Language Arts and math. This would allow for teachers to be responsible for 50 kids, instead of 100, said Bernards. In his update, Bernards laid out that the current reality was four-person teams and content specificity, however.
Another area the task force has looked it is instructional minutes, with longer blocks being considered.
“We have the opportunity to gain instructional minutes,” said Runez.
Moving forward, Bernards’ update indicated the task force will study the current reality for the school, while trying to determine what the data is telling them and understanding “the why” behind different courses of action.
