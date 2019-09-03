The drive to find solutions to everyday and extreme problems is high for 1991 DeForest graduate Rob Brinks. It fuels him in every aspect of his life, including his 26-year career in the Air National Guard.
Brinks, who lives in Pardeeville with his wife, Julie, and his four daughters, spent his time in the military as a crew chief working on airplanes, including F16’s, with the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison. He retired last year.
“My primary responsibility was as a mechanic,” Brinks said. “I had to deal with maintenance and the paperwork that goes with it.”
Brinks would work directly with the pilots to fix any issues with their aircraft.
“It was like anyone who has a car, they noticed when something was different,” Brinks said. “We had to be a Jack of all trades. We know a little bit about everything. When you have 17 airplanes you are responsible for, you get to know all of them and all their quirks.”
Working with aircrafts that are worth millions of dollars can be stressful, so can the everyday danger aspect of the job.
“You learn to be extremely careful because it can be dangerous,” Brinks said. “We work on the airplane while its running and we have to do 60, 70 or 80 checks to make sure things are working right. A mistake can be bad for the pilot, the aircraft and myself.”
Brinks spent 26 years with the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax. It gave him a chance to keep his family close to home.
“One of the reasons I joined the Air National Guard was so that I could pick where I live,” Brinks said. “I did not want to do the active duty thing and move around every couple of years.”
Brinks’ military career started a year after graduating from DeForest.
After spending his first year of college at MATC studying juvenile law, Brinks started to question his future. He was not sure he was on the right career path.
“My mom said I was always mechanical and liked working on cars with my dad,” Brinks said. “Then I decided to talk to a recruiter about joining the military. Working on jets seemed like a cool thing. It was crazy to think I could work on a $16-million piece of equipment.”
After going through basic training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, Brinks went back to school and got his FAA certification for mechanical maintenance.
Brinks loved his military life right from the start. Building relationships with fellow airmen from all kinds of backgrounds was a big highlight.
“It may be a job, but you get to meet a lot of people with common interests,” Brinks said. “It was great to get to know people outside of what we see at work. You then build a bond and trust that helps while you are at work. “
What he learned in the military translated in Brinks’ everyday life.
“When you get your hands on an airplane, you learn to watch for every little detail,” Brinks said. “Life is kind of that way. You are used to looking at things from a certain perspective, but the more you see the airplane, the more you learn how everything affects every system. You are never done learning. You can look at something at face value, but there is always something to learn.”
After 26 years, Brinks thought it was time to step away from the military.
“It was just time for something different,” Brinks said. “A lot of things have been changing Air Force-wise, so I decided to step away.”
Even before his time with the military came to the end, Brinks started a new endeavor that once again dealt with problem solving and giving back to his community. He became a member of the Columbia County Sherriff’s Department dive team.
Brinks had been a recreational SCUBA diver for eight years. After talking to a friend who was stepping away from the sheriff’s dive team, he decided to give it a try and gave them a call.
“I told them I liked diving and was in the military and they liked my application,” Brinks said.
Like he did with his military job, Brinks began immediately to get certified for his new position. He became certified as an open water diver and then advanced open water diving. He continued to gain five more certifications.
“I needed to build up my skills,” Brinks said.
Brinks and his fellow drivers are called out on search and rescue missions by the Sherriff’s Department, mostly on the Wisconsin River, but they also help out other agencies like the Portage Police Department for searches.
“It has been very rewarding,” Brinks said. “This summer we have been working with the public doing demonstrations at campground swimming pools. We get a chance to show them how we operate and what we do. It is really cool.
Brinks plans to continue diving with the department for a while.
“There are probably another five or six certificates I want to get,” Brinks said. “There are a handful of specialties that you can get that sharpen your skills as a public safety diver.”
Brinks not only works on improving himself, but also others. For the last three years, he has been a staff pastor at the Family Life Center church in Rio.
“It is another part of my life-long learning,” Brinks said. “I went to school for five years and got certified as a minister. I spent time as a youth pastor, worked as a Chaplin at the super max prison in Portage and been on multiple missions trips all over the world.
As if his life wasn’t busy enough, Brinks spends some of his free time learning Jiu jitsu at StrongHold Athletics in DeForest. It gives the former Norski wrestler a chance to do some more problem solving.
“I really enjoy Jiu jitsu, but I don’t have a lot of time for it right now,” Brinks said. “I love learning new ways to attack an opponent. It is fun.”
Brinks’ time in Jiu jitsu has helped him land his next adventure. He was recently offered a job by one of his workout partners who owns a company that builds custom specialty theme parks.
“I will get a chance to use my skills to help create indoor theme park structures.”
