Two students from DeForest were among more than 1,000 students named to Augustana College’s dean's list for the 2019-20 fall semester. They are Allison Kestler and Melanie Wiegmann
Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.
