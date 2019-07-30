This month the DeForest Area Middle School will be holding three different Summer Band Camps: Sixth Grade Beginning Band Camp; seventh/eighth (7/8) grade Summer Band; and seventh/eighth grade (7/8) Jazz Band. While the original registration date was Monday, July 29, students may still sign up this week.
• 6th Grade Beginning Band Camp
Monday, Aug. 5 – Friday, Aug. 9 AND Monday, Aug. 12 – Friday, Aug. 16
8–11 a.m.
Register at: https://forms.gle/ievNoL6ewd8wy5e46
This Beginning Band Camp will help students who are playing instruments for the first time prepare for the first day of school and provide a solid start on their instruments.
• 7/8 Summer Band Camp
Monday, Aug. 5, Wednesday, Aug. 7, Friday, Aug. 9, Monday, Aug. 12, Wednesday, Aug 14, and Friday, Aug. 16 – six days total
11:30 a.m.-12:30 pm
ALL 7th & 8th graders enrolled in Band this fall are asked to fill out the following form: https://forms.gle/Va5i4J16giF1tLj89
• Jazz Summer Band
Monday, Aug. 5 (rhythm section only); Tuesday, Aug. 6 thru Thursday, Aug. 8 AND Monday, Aug. 12 thru Thursday, Aug. 15 – eight days total (nine days total for rhythm section)
12:30-1:30 pm. To register, use the 7/8 registration link.
Concerts are free and open to the public
Band camp students will perform concerts that are free and open to the public.
• 6th Grade Beginning Band Concert: Friday, Aug. 16 at 11 am.
• 7/8 Summer Band & Jazz Band Concert: Friday, Aug. 16 at noon.
Six certified band instructors will be leading the camps, teaching Flute, Clarinet, Alto Sax, Trumpet, Trombone/Baritone, and Percussion. Director of Bands from the high school Brandon Bautz will be leading the 7/8 Summer Band and Jazz Band. “This is a wonderful summer program for students in our district. Not only is it best for students to learn before the school year starts, it accelerates the learning process as the school year progresses,” says Bautz. Bautz will also be leading the Middle Summer Band Program this year due to the transition of a new Middle School Band Director.
An email message was sent on July 18 to middle school families that outlines registration, ride share information, and other important details. Contact Brandon Bautz with any questions at bbautz@deforestschools.org.
