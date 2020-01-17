David “Pee Wee” A. Peterson

Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.