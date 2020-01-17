David “Pee Wee” A. Peterson, age 50, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020. He was born in Madison on March 2, 1969, to Lee and Jeanette (Born) Peterson.
Pee Wee grew up in DeForest, where he graduated from high school. He then moved to Columbus until the time of his death. You would always find Pee Wee’s lawn perfectly mowed. He also had a love for ice racing, NASCAR and hunting. He was also an avid Packer and Badger fan.
Pee Wee is survived by his father, Lee; brothers, Scott Peterson, Craig (Deb) Peterson; sisters, Cindy (Tom) Schultz, Cathy (Roy) Peterson, Dawn (Bill) Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother; brother, Todd Peterson; nephew and Kole Peterson.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. Burial will be held at a later date.
