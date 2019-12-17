Gerald D. Smith, age 83, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019 at his home with his family at his side.
He is survived by his wife Wilma (Pease) and four children Duane (Jolene) Smith, Jeff (Sherry) Smith, Yvonne (Dennis) Dorn, and Kristen (Dan) Chitwood; nine cherished grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn (Charles City, Iowa); a brother, Kent (Memphis, Tennessee), and many extended family members.
Jerry was born July 31, 1936, in Audubon County, Iowa. He graduated from Charles City, Iowa, high school in 1954 and enlisted in the Navy July of that same year. While stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland, he met and married Wilma in 1961. During his naval career he became a skilled optician and continued in that profession until retirement.
Wilma began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses while Jerry was stationed overseas. After retiring from the Navy in 1972, Jerry also studied the Bible. They both chose to dedicate their lives to Jehovah and were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses and raised their family as such. For the last 40 years Jerry and Wilma have been members of the Sun Prairie Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 5475 Portage Road, Madison, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 3 p.m., visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the Hall.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and Agrace Hospice Care staff for the visits, acts of kindness and the tremendous outpouring of love and support.
