Clement Joseph Haag, age 98 died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the Waunakee Manor. Clem was born in Perry Township, Wisconsin, one of 12 children to Albert and Mary (Sutter) Haag. From his birth on Aug. 29, 1921, to his death on Monday, Clem was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He loved coaching and playing baseball. He served his country during World War II as a military police officer. He met and married his wife Mary Ann (Bollig) in 1952. He worked for Oscar Mayer for 38 years and retired to Florida for 10 years, returning to Wisconsin for good in 1993. Clem was a member of St Olaf’s Catholic Church, where he served on the Parish Council and was very active in the church. He was a talented craftsman. He created doll furniture, doll houses, barns, and toy trucks for his grandchildren. He also made beautiful clocks, both mantel and grandfather. He had a beautiful singing voice, and would often sing while he worked. In his later years, he made rosaries, and donated them to the missions, and anyone who crossed his path. He loved giving the rosaries away, and would ask his recipients to, “Say a Hail Mary for me.”
Clement is survived by his children: Dennis (Cindy), Ripon, Sharon (Mark), Palm Harbor, and David (Julie), Janesville. Clem has six grandchildren, Sarah (Jay), Theresa, Abigail (Kevin), Jena-Marie and Jacob, and two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Callen. He is also survived by one brother Fritz (Barb), and three sisters, Gladys DePrey, Chris (Jack) Kellesvig, and Heartsy Vaguiero; and a sister-in-law, Alma Haag, and many nieces and nephews! He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant sons and seven siblings.
Whenever Dad would say good bye to his grandchildren, he would say, “Stay close to God!” We know that is exactly where he is right now…close to God.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Father Vincent Brewer presiding. Visitation will take place one hour prior to mass at the church, with a rosary service at 9:30 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow the mass at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.
