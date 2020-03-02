Jack McMahon, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after a brave six-and-a-half-year battle with prostate cancer.
Jack graduated from Newark Valley High School in 1983 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from George Mason University in 1988. He met the love of his life Margaret Hosford soon after, married her in 1992, and they moved to Wisconsin from Washington, D.C. He and Margaret have two strong and beautiful daughters Hannah and Maddy for which Jack’s pride knows no bounds.
Jack began his life’s calling with the Wisconsin State Patrol in July 1994 as a member of the 44th recruit class. Jack had a diverse and distinguished career highlighted by serving as a member of the State Patrol’s Dignitary Protection Unit and he was assigned to protect Governors James E. Doyle and Scott W. Walker. He retired from the State Patrol in February 2018. He soon began his encore career and “dream job” as an employee of the Executive Protection Department at American Family Insurance. Jack is forever appreciative of the opportunity to travel and the many relationships that he formed throughout the United States and abroad as a part of his dignitary protection career.
Jack is survived by his wife Margaret (Hosford) McMahon and his daughters Hannah and Maddy. Jack is also survived by his sisters Pat (Robert) Lavigna and Debbie Lincoln, his nieces and nephew Christine (Daniel) Nelson, Robert Lincoln, Kimmie Lincoln, Katie (Micah) Lillegard, and Erin (Drew) Hamilton, as well as their children. Jack is also survived by his father in-law and mother in-law William and Roseann Hosford and his sister in-law Elizabeth Hosford and her husband and son Bill and William Dieckmann.
Jack was preceded in death by his father Robert McMahon, his mother Dorothy Chrystler McMahon, and his nephew Caleb Daniel Lillegard.
A formal service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin at 1 p.m. The visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, it is Jack’s wish that donations be made in his memory to either Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or the UW Carbone Cancer Center, attn. Prostate Cancer General Fund, 1848 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53726-4090.
Jack and Margaret would like to thank all medical care staff at Agrace HospiceCare as well as the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Jack and Margaret would like to provide a special thank you to Dr. Joshua M. Lang at Carbone and Mackenzie Clark-Seltzner at Agrace HospiceCare for their willingness to fight the good fight and to do so with unending patience and care.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
