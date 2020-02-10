Stephen Samuel Sopha, age 84, died peacefully at his home in DeForest, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. He was born on Nov. 15, 1935, in Phillips to Alex and Helen (Marauski) Sopha.
Stephen graduated from Phillips High School. He moved to DeForest, then met and married his first wife, Marlene Carol (Heisig) Sopha in 1957. He was a member of Local 19 Heat & Frost Insulators, where he worked until retirement. Stephen lost his first wife to cancer in 1989, then a couple years later, met and married his current wife, Charlotte (Justice) Sopha, in 1991.
In 1971, he started the Golden Triangle Drifters. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling when younger, and he also enjoyed farming, as he was raised on a farm.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Sopha; children, Sal Sopha, Steven Sopha, step-daughter Michelle Justice, Michael (Cheryl) Sopha and Stacy (Brian) Schonasky; grandchildren, Clint (Shauna) Sopha, Candis (Jeff) Mecum, Michael (Tanya) Schonasky, Kyle Schonasky and Kayla Schonasky; five great grandchildren; and siblings Larry Sopha, Rodger (Madonna) Sopha, Alex (Marilyn) Sopha, Suzanne and Becky.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Sopha; brothers, Raymond Sopha, Robert Sopha and Eugene Sopha; and his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Rudes Lanes.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
