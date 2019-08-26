George A. Schultz, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison.
He is survived by: Son, Ronald (Terry) Schultz; daughter, Brenda Steventon; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; his parents William and Ethel Schultz; one great-granddaughter; and one brother.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 220 S. Main Street, DeForest, with Rev. Sue Beadle officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
