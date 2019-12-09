Ray Arnold Mitchell, age 58, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2019 at St. Mary Hospital. He was born on Jan. 10, 1961 in Pierce County, Washington, to Glen and Donna (Sherman) Mitchell. Ray married Valerie Herron in Madison on July 3, 1982.
Ray will be dearly missed by his wife of 42 years, his three kids and five grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for the support and care during his stay.
Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Burke Station Cemetery on Burke Road.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
