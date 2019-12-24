Jane E. Blochwitz, age 86, was reunited with her beloved husband, Bruce, on Monday Dec. 23, 2019. Jane was born on March 10, 1933 in Evanston, Illinois, to Allon and Hazel Erickson. Jane married the love of her life, Bruce Blochwitz, on Nov. 14, 1964 at Presbyterian Church in Madison, Wisconsin. She was a long time, devoted, and active member of Windsor United Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and neighbors. Jane was an avid Badger and Packer fan. She was an outstanding role model as a wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt.
Jane is survived by her children: Dawn (John) Wachtendonk, Diane (Kevin) Buschkopf, Darra (Scott) Schmidt, Tom (Lisa), and John; 14 grandchildren; 9.5 great grandchildren; sister, Lois (Earl) Altmeyer; and her forever friend, Marilyn Cyr. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, and daughter, Denise Spooner.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at WINDSOR UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4434 2nd Street, Windsor on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, with Rev. Dr. Julie Overman presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 and again from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church on Saturday. Burial at Windsor Cemetery following the service.
A special thanks to the staff at UW Hospital, Agrace Hospice, and Dr. Louis Sanner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Windsor United Church of Christ, 4434 2nd Street PO Box 187, Windsor, WI 53598 or Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
