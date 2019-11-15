Kevin Patrick Brokish was born 21 July 1981 in Madison, Wisconsin. Survived by his wife Sylvia Hutchinson; his stepchildren Ledger and Lyric; his parents Jerome and Virginia Brokish; and his sister Shannon Brokish and her husband Tim Huber.
Kevin had a great sense of humor and loved his family very much. There was one April Fool’s Day as kids, on a weekend, that he and his sister pranked each other all day and that was just the kind of relationship they had.
He was always concerned about his parents and very helpful to them, especially with computers, and phones. He was their go to guy for that. He loved anything with numbers. He was mechanically inclined at a young age. He took a toy apart at about age four and his dad couldn’t get it back together, but Kevin did.
He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2010 with a Bachelor’s in Science and Multidisciplinary Studies.
CPT Brokish began his military career on 27 October 1999, with active duty enlistment in the U.S. Navy. He separated from the Navy on 26 Octobers 2003. CPT Brokish joined the 115th FW of the Wisconsin Air National Guard and later transferred to the 138th FW in Oklahoma. He deployed to Qatar in 2005 while servicing in the Air National Guard. Finally, he joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard on 18 May 2006 and commissioned as a Signal Officer on 22 May 2010. CPT Brokish also served as a federal technician and began that career on 25 February 2013 at Tinker Air Force Base. His most recent positions were as a Contract Specialist with the USPFO at Oklahoma Joint Force Headquarters and Company Commander for HQ 189th RTI.
In 2016 he met Sylvia and they just fit and it also happened to be one of the worst possible times of her life. He stayed up many nights with her providing his past experience, knowledge, and emotional support during a time when things seemed hopeless. Being the amazing man that he was he was he was bound and determined to fix her situation. That is exactly what he did, because that was the type of man he was. A spur of the moment decision was made one morning to during breakfast to take a road trip to Las Vegas, Nevada and get married on 29 October 2017. After that he was a stepdad to her two children, and not only did he take this responsibility extremely seriously, he excelled at it. He provided unconditional love and never looked back.
He also had a very ambitious character. He would say life is only easy when you weren’t accomplishing tasks to reach that next goal. He left behind so many friends because he was the type of person that other people just wanted to be around. He would go out of his way to make a serious situation into a humorous one, even when it wasn’t appropriate. One friend stated, “That’s the thing with Kevin, if you walked into a room he was in, you become his friend.”
A memorial mass will be held at St. Olaf Church DeForest on Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon.
