Jane Elizabeth (Koski) Bartine, age 44, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 after a battle with kidney cancer. She was born on Jan. 18, 1975 in Marshfield, the daughter of James and Jean (Lindgren) Koski. Jane was a graduate of Loyal High School and UW-Oshkosh. She worked for many years as an RN at Denver Health, UW Hospital and the UW DeForest/Windsor Clinic.
Jane is survived by her husband, Chris; daughters, Samantha and Alexandra; parents, James and Jean Koski; brothers, Matt and Grant Koski; nieces, Bethany (Caleb) Franklin, Heather and Sierra Koski and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her brother Adam Koski.
A celebration of life will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Madison Sun Prairie on Nov. 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the family to be used by Jane’s daughters.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at the UW Deforest/Windsor Clinic for providing meals during her illness and all of the wonderful staff at the UW Hospitals and Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
