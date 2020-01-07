Roger Elmer Bliefnick, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. He was born in the Township of Mecan on Oct. 30, 1941 to parents, Elmer and Viola (Klawitter) Bliefnick. Roger attended Lakeside grade school and graduated from Montello high school. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War era. He was a recip engine mechanic, stationed at Truax Field, Madison.
While working at Gisholt Company, Roger met Marcia Thompson and they were married Aug. 7, 1965 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a faithful and active member in his church, serving on the elders committee and church council, ushering and assisting with communion, and visiting parishioners.
Roger worked for NCR, then Rowley Schlimgen as an office machine technician. He began his insurance career at Aid Association for Lutherans, working in insurance and security sales until his retirement in 2010. Roger was a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFAA) and served two years as president of the Underwriters Association for South Central District of Wisconsin. He enjoyed mentoring, teaching classes, and attending the many convention trips all over the country.
He was a 4H leader for over a decade, teaching woodworking. He was an avid car, motorcycle and airplane enthusiast and he loved hunting and fishing when he was able. He cherished spending time with his family and loved riding with his grandkids on the golf cart at their cottage.
He participated in charity events and volunteered his time for Habitat for Humanity, various food pantries, as well as, assisting with repairs and painting for elderly and nursing homes. He was a long-time dedicated blood donor. Roger had an attitude of service and has touched the lives of many. He will be remembered dearly as a caring and good man.
Roger is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marcia Bliefnick; sons, Todd (Dawn) Bliefnick of Rock Falls, Illinois, Chris Bliefnick of Poynette; daughter, Robin (Michael) Daly, of CT; grandchildren, Marissa, Kirsten, Ryan, Lyla and Freya; sisters, Carol (Gary) Eisenacher of CA, and Betty Kozlowski of Montello. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jane Scanlon Arbeiter; and brother, Allen Bliefnick.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to dear friends, Marcus Lenius and Randy Anderson, for their help during difficult times.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at ZION EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Rd. K, Leeds, WI, 53911. Visitation will take place at the church from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, as well as, one hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
