David Michael Lavold, age 74, of DeForest, WI, passed away on October 26th, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH, from complications following a lung transplant he received in June of this year after a 5 year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was surrounded by his family in his final moments.
David was born on October 17th, 1945, in LaCrosse, WI, the son of Norman and Rachael (Lepley) Lavold. He was a graduate of Monona Grove High School, Class of 1964, and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Litel, on June 12, 1970. That same year, he graduated from UW-Stevens Point. He and Mary built a life for their family in DeForest. Dave owned and operated his used car dealership for over 20 years, then continued working for other local dealerships and finally for ADESA Auto Auction. Despite officially retiring in 2015, he could still be found buying and selling cars up until just last year.
Dave loved golf, cars, and his family. Cars were always a part of his life. At just 10 years of age, he got his start in the car business, pumping gas for customers at Ralph’s on Monona Drive. He even managed to buy a car in Europe while on a six-week trip with Mary in 1970. You never knew what car he might show up in next, and some of you reading this might still own one that he sold you.
Dave loved to take the scenic route. His life was always about the journey as there were never-ending destinations. From backpacking with his family in the Porcupine Mountains, bicycling through Austria and France, hiking a Fourteener in Colorado, to singing Irish Folk music in a pub in Ireland, he was able to experience all that he ever wished to in this life. And whether you knew him as David, Dave, or to most, simply as Mr. D, he wanted all to know that he lived a life full of joy and considered himself a lucky guy. He lived life with no regrets, kept a positive mindset, didn’t wait to explore the world, used humor for good and never stopped looking for moose on the trail.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, who was by his side every day in Cleveland; his son, Scott (Carrie); daughter, Jena Hoffman (Steve); four grandsons, Max, Ian, Charlie and Chase; his brother, Daniel McNair Lavold (Donna); his cousin, Jon Pierce (Jan); and sister in law, Joan Blackwood (Tom), nephews Chris Lavold and Matt Blackwood; and nieces, Kim Lavold and Sarah Blackwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Rachel (Lepley) Lavold.
A Celebration of Life to honor Dave will be held at Lake Windsor Country Club on Saturday, Nov. 16 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. All are welcome. At 3 o’clock there will be words on Dave’s life and, per his wish, a chance to share memories and stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.