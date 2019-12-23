Nicholas Gradel, a DeForest Area High School freshman, successfully competed in the American Legion’s Dane County Council’s High School Constitution Oratorical Scholarship contest on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Severson-Cairns Post 501 in Madison. By competing at the Dane County level, Gradel earned the right to go on to the Legion’s Third District Constitution Oratorical Scholarship contest on Jan. 12 in Barneveld. Gradel was awarded a check for $200.