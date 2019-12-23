DeForest Area High School student Nicholas Gradel successfully competed in the American Legion’s Dane County Council’s High School Constitution Oratorical Scholarship contest on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Severson-Cairns Post 501 in Madison.
Gradel, son of Dustin and Kelli Gradel, was DeForest’s Olson-Grinde Post 348 contestant at the county level.
By competing at the Dane County level, Gradel earned the right to go on to the Legion’s Third District Constitution Oratorical Scholarship contest on Jan. 12 in Barneveld.
Grades, a freshman, was awarded $200 and can now compete in further Legion contests against winners of contests in the district’s other six counties. The Third District consists of Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Richland counties.
Gradel delivered a speech titled “Our Constitutional Rights” and spoke on the 20th Amendment after it was selected at random from four topics announced by The American Legion for this year’s contest. The 20th amendment, ratified on Jan. 23, 1933, sets the dates at which the terms of federal elected officials end. It also establishes presidential succession in the event the office becomes vacant.
Since 1938, the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public speaking skills. The winner of each regional contest will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The state finalists receive $2,000 for first, $1,500 for second and $1,000 for third place finishes. The national finalists receive $20,000 for first, $17,000 for second and $15,000 for third.
Information on The American Legion High School Constitution Oratorical Scholarship program can be found at www.legion.org/oratorical
