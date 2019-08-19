I read in last week’s Times-Tribune that the Windsor Village Board approved application for a $2 million redevelopment loan for downtown Windsor. Windsor has changed dramatically over the last few years and a town government building located in downtown Windsor makes perfect sense. The downtown location will be more convenient for the majority of Windsor’s citizens versus the current Mueller Road location. Also, over the years downtown Windsor has become less appealing to persons passing through the area. The renovated Windsor Neighborhood Club House and Windsor Breads are fine buildings but some of the other buildings have slipped into disrepair. This money can be used to freshen up the downtown area. The loan from the state has an excellent fixed rate of interest of 3.75 percent over the 10-year repayment period. It would be used to purchase property for downtown redevelopment, including parking locations, park expansions and municipal buildings. I see this project as a big plus for the entire area.
THERE WAS A SMALL BUILDING NEXT TO THE OLD DeForest Times building on Market Street. For many years Reuben Bredeson had his barber shop there. This building housed many businesses over the years. At one time Julius Lenz operated a grocery store there. Henry Karow operated an insurance office in the building way back in 1896. It was a residence and store building for a woman by the name of Ms. Offerdahl.
Back in the early 20’s or 30’s, it was the scene of an explosion — a stove exploded — and blew Ms. Offerdahl’s leg off but she survived. Later on, she married a John Hoffland.
This small building served as a temporary bank when the DeForest Bank had a fire which literally destroyed the bank building. So, the little building was converted into a bank building while the original bank was rebuilt.
After Bredeson closed his Barber Shop, Bob Guelzow ran a TV repair business there for a year or two. And then it became an embroidery shop run by Marilyn Anderson for a time.
This little two-room building was the site of many businesses over the years.
A MAN, WANTING TO ROB A DOWNTOWN Bank of America, walked into the lobby and wrote on a deposit slip, “Put all your muney in this bag.” While standing in line, waiting to give this note to the teller, he began to worry that someone may have seen him write the note and might call the police before he reached the teller’s window. So, he left the Bank of America and crossed the street to the Wells Fargo Bank. After waiting a few minutes in line, he handed his note to the Wells Fargo teller.
She read it, and surmising from his spelling error that he wasn’t the brightest light in the harbor, told him that she could not accept his note because it was written on a Bank of America deposit slip and that he would either have to fill out a Wells Fargo deposit slip or go back to the Bank of America. Looking somewhat defeated, the man said, “OK” and left. He was arrested a few minutes later, as he waited in line at Bank of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.