By Jan Berg
You know it’s October in Wisconsin when you hear the “f” word ( and by “f” word, I mean “frost”) in a weather advisory for the northern part of the state one day and two days later the high is forecast to be in the low 80s. And, typical of Wisconsin weather, that summer-like temperature will be immediately followed by high temperatures approaching 60 degrees with more clouds and rain. All the rain and wind so far this fall season has done nothing to increase the fall foliage although the fall flowers are certainly putting on a great show. This time of year the twilight times are getting shorter which means the opportunities for daylight activity are foreshortened. Personally, I think the best times for reading are before the dawn’s early light and in the evenings are light fades from the sky. As previously noted, the fall is also a prime time for book publishing. There are hundreds of new titles flooding the bookstores and libraries this time of year. Many bestselling authors have new titles coming out like Stephen King, Stuart Woods, Janet Daily, and James Patterson ... well, James Patterson has a new title coming out every five minutes or so but he is the great exception. Below you will find some of the new books which recently arrived at your library. Check them out! Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The King’s War: The Friendship of George VI and Lionel Logue During World War II” by Peter Conradi. The broadcast that George VI made to the British nation on the outbreak of war in September 1939 ― which formed the climax of the multi-Oscar-winning film “The King's Speech” ― was the product of years of hard work with Lionel Logue, his iconoclastic, Australian-born speech therapist. Yet the relationship between the two men did not end there. This book follows that relationship through the dangerous days of Dunkirk and the drama of D-Day to eventual victory in 1945―and beyond.
“The Education of an Idealist” by Samantha Powers. A Pulitzer Prize–winning writer, Power transports us from her childhood in Dublin to the streets of war-torn Bosnia to the White House Situation Room and the world of high-stakes diplomacy.
“Leave Something on the Table: And Other Surprising Lessons for Success in Business and Life” by Frank Bennack. Bennack takes readers behind the scenes of these high-stakes moves and offers practical tips for excelling in the corporate world and beyond. He tells stories from his Texas childhood that shows how to advance not only as a professional but as a person
“Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love” by Jonathan Van Ness. The author uncovers the pain and passion it took to end up becoming the model of self-love and acceptance that Jonathan is today. In this revelatory, raw, and rambunctious memoir, Jonathan shares never-before-told secrets.
“How to Raise a Reader” by Pamela and Maria Russo. Combining clear, practical advice with inspiration, wisdom, tips, and curated reading lists, the authors show how to instill the joy and time-stopping pleasure of reading.
Fiction
“Ellie and the Harpmaker” by Hazel Prior. On the anniversary of her beloved father’s death, Ellie Jacobs takes a walk in the woods on the English moors and comes across the barn of Dan Hollis, who carves beautiful Celtic harps.
“The Dark Side” by Danielle Steele. Haunted by the childhood death of her sister, Zoe devotes herself to a nonprofit career helping disadvantaged kids before scars from the past challenge her as a mother. By the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of “Lost and Found.”
“Rival’s Break, No. 10 (Sharpe & Donovan)” by Carla Neggers. When a yacht party is interrupted by a poisoning and the theft of a valuable painting, Emma and Colin join an elite FBI team to prevent a devastating attack. By the best-selling author of “Cider Brook.”
“Texas Forever, No. 6 (Tylers of Texas)” by Janet Dailey. A rough-and-tumble new ranch hand and the daughter of an ambitious ranch tycoon struggle to deny their feelings for one another in the face of conflicting responsibilities. By the best-selling author of “Texas True.”
“City of Windows” by Robert Pobi. When his former partner is murdered by an unusually skilled sniper, a disabled former FBI agent with an exceptional ability for reading difficult crime scenes struggles to outmaneuver a killer during a historical blizzard. By the best-selling author of “Bloodman”.
“Contraband, No. 50 (Stone Barrington)” by Stuart Woods. The Edgar Award-winning author of “Chiefs” establishes a highly anticipated publishing milestone in the latest entry of his best-selling series starring elite Manhattan rainmaker, Stone Barrington.
“Cut and Run, No. 30 (The Sisterhood)” by Fern Michaels. As the first anniversary of a freak power-plant accident approaches, some residents of the southern town of Mount Hope are allowed to return past the national guard roadblocks, and natives Maggie and Jordan quickly discover that their hometown is not as it was before.
“The Inn” by James Patterson. A series debut by the No. 1 New York Times best-selling authors of the Agent Pendergast thrillers finds young curator Nora Kelly and historian Guy Porter teaming up for an excavation in Sierra Nevada that exposes complex realities about the Donner Party.
