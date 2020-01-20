By Jan Berg
What about those Packers, eh? Another season, another almost ... I will leave the postmortem of the championship game on Sunday to the Monday-morning quarterbacks. Coulda, woulda, shoulda ... if wishes were horses, then beggars would ride. But here we are in the pneultimate week of January with only one more National Football League game left in the season, i.e. the Superbowl. We've had the Packers to cheer for every week since the start of the pre-season in August. All is all, it's been a long, sometimes bumpy, ride. "There's always next year" ... which I'm sure Vince Lombardi never said. As the football season comes to an end, and before winter has lost it's somewhat tenuous grip (at least at the point of this writing and for the upcoming 10-day forecast) and one can get outside for activities which are more enjoyable without snow and wind chills, you, gentle reader, might consider joining the Winter Reading Program and logging the books you read and library activities you attend from now until the end of February. Logging those items into your record will earn you Dragon Dollars, which can be spent in the library's special "store" or donated to one of three charities: The Dane County Humane Society, DeForest Area Needs Network, or the DeForest Area Public Library's Endowment Fund. I will write a personal check to convert those Dragon Dollars into U.S. dollars. So join up today and start logging those books and activities! Below you will find some titles of recently-arrived books at the library. Enjo
“This Land is Their Land: The Wampanoag Indians, Plymouth Colony, and the Troubled History of Thanksgiving” by David Silverman. The author of “Thundersticks” presents an account of the Plymouth colony’s founding that incorporates the perspectives of Wampanoag witnesses and contributors, documenting the events that led to the creation and violent dissolution of essential peace agreements.
“Revolutionary Brothers: Thomas Jefferson, the Marquis de Lafayette, and the Friendship That Helped Forge Two Nations” by Tom Chaffin. The author of “Giant’s Causeway” offers a panoramic analysis of the four-decade friendship between Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette, drawing on primary sources to explore the role of their political strategies and interventions in two major revolutions.
“Medieval Bodies: Life and Death in the Middle Ages” by Jack Hartnell. A richly illustrated history of the role of the divine in medieval health uncovers the remarkably sophisticated ways that the people of the Middle Ages thought about, experienced and treated the physical body.
“Building a Life Worth Living: A Memoir” by Marsha Linehan. Traces the author's journey from a suicidal teen to the award-winning developer of the life-saving DBT behavioral therapy, describing the hardscrabble existence she endured to get her education and the beneficial impact of Zen spirituality on her life quality.
“The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom” by Toni Morrison. A treasury of quotations from Toni Morrison's work is at once the ideal introduction to her and a lovely and moving keepsake for her devoted readers.
“All You Have to Do is Ask: How to Master the Most Important Skill for Success” by Wayne Baker. A “Psychology Today” columnist and co-founder of Give and Take Inc. reveals the benefits of asking for help to solve problems, reduce stress and discover new opportunities, outlining strategies used by major companies that facilitate team-based organizational networks.
“The Attempted Murder of Teddy Roosevelt” by Burt Solomon. A historical tale based on true events finds Secretary of State John Hay teaming up with journalist Nellie Bly to investigate a suspicious accident that nearly ended the life of the 26th President. By the author of “Where They Ain't.”
“Highfire” by Eoin Colfer. Burned out by the days of yore and passing his time in the Louisiana bayou watching “Flash Dance,” a vodka-drinking dragon endures unexpected misadventures when he crosses paths with a 15-year-old troublemaker on the run.
“A Longer Fall, No. 2 (Gunnie Rose)”by Charlaine Harris. A sequel to “An Easy Death” finds Lizbeth Rose going undercover with an old friend when a transport job involving a stolen crate threatens an alternate-world Dixie with a violent rebellion.
“Hitting a Straight Lick With a Crooked Stick: Stories From the Harlem Renaissance” by Zora Neale Huston. Featuring eight lesser-known stories, a collection of Harlem Renaissance tales by the revered folklorist and author of “Their Eyes Were Watching God” explores subjects ranging from class and migration to racism and sexism.
“Lady Clementine” by Marie Benedict. The best-selling author of “The Only Woman in the Room” presents a historical tale inspired by the life of Clementine Churchill that traces her unflinching role in protecting the life and wartime agendas of her husband, Winston Churchill.
“No Fixed Line, No. 22 (Kate Shugak Investigations)” by Dana Stabenow. When a New Year's Eve blizzard blocks access to the site of a plane crash in the Quilak mountains, former trooper Jim Chopin struggles to rescue two child survivors, before Kate Shugak receives an unwelcome accusation from beyond the grave.
“The Country Guesthouse, No. 5 (Sullivan’s Crossing)” by Robyn Carr. A woman unexpectedly raising her sister's son and a man mourning his own child discover healing and community support through their mutual love of the orphaned boy. By the award-winning author of the “Virgin River” series.
“Deep State” by Chris Hauty. When a controversial populist candidate is elected President over an increasingly partisan America, the assassination of the White House chief of staff reveals a far-ranging conspiracy that implicates insiders at the most hidden levels of government.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.
