By Dick Emerson
Last week was Homecoming Week at DeForest Area High School. The high school was humming with homecoming activities all week long. This column was written before Friday’s football game but a victory over a tough Mt. Horeb team would be the perfect climax of a great Homecoming Week for DeForest.
Back in the 1950s I was a student at DeForest High School and Homecoming was one of the highlight’s of the school year. Back then football was the only fall sport for us. Our school nickname was the “Little Norwegians” and we had a reputation for being one of the top teams in the Madison Suburban League Conference.
The Homecoming Court was much smaller back then — a football player was voted Homecoming King and the queen was quite likely to be a cheerleader. If I remember correctly four or five other couples made up the court.
The dance used to be Friday, the same night as the football game although that was changed later to where the dance was held Saturday night.
The big Pep Rally was held in the middle of the week. Everyone gathered about 7 o’clock in the evening at the high school which was then located on top of the terraces on East Holum Street. Cheerleaders led a Snake Dance through downtown DeForest, ending up at the site of a huge bonfire that had been built in the vacant land just east of the high school (the addition to the high school was built here in 1958). Standing nearby was a village fire truck, just in case the fire got out of control. I know the firemen did not like a large fire being built next to the school and surrounding buildings but they supervised where the fire was located and controlled what could be added to the pile as it was being built (no fireworks or flammable liquids).
The pep band played and cheers were led as the fire was lit. And then when it was fully engulfed a straw stuffed mannequin dressed in the uniform of DeForest’s opponent on Friday night would be tossed into the fire sending up a cheer from the huge crowd on hand. The high school’s total enrollment back then was just over 200 and I think nearly every student was at the rally plus many adults gathered for the celebration.
Many of the football players gave short speeches and Coach Woodrow Stalder short gave a short pep talk. The rally concluded with singing the DeForest Fight Song and one last, loud cheer. As the crowd was dispersing firemen took the hoses off the truck to totally extinguish the burning embers.
Another popular homecoming event was the decorating of windows in DeForest business places. The classes competed in a cheering contest during the week and then class competition concluded with the building of floats that were displayed during half-time at Friday’s game. Many schools had a homecoming parades through the downtown but DeForest did not have a downtown parade.
There was always a big crowd at the Friday night game in Firemen’s Park and quite often DeForest fans enjoyed a “Little Norwegian” victory.
That’s how Homecoming was celebrated in DeForest back in the 50’s.
