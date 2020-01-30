Are you developing a case of cabin fever? After being cooped up for several days due to the winter weather and slippery road conditions, I’m looking forward to busting out of the house and enjoying a day outdoors.
Festivals and farm markets are not as numerous in February as they are in August but one can still find plenty to do around this great state. Just be sure to check the forecast for weather conditions and road conditions before you venture out.
The following are a few suggestions for a day out from that cabin of yours:
The Dane County Farmers Market is held every Saturday morning in Madison. During the summer, spring and fall seasons it is located around the Capitol Square but from January to April 4 it moves to the Old Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side. Products that can be found featured this week are: beef, carrots, chicken eggs, goat milk cheese, honey, lamb, micro greens, mushrooms, pastries and potatoes. Open from 8 a.m. to noon. For more details visit: dcdm.org
Fond du Lac Sturgeon Spectacular Feb. 6-9 at Lakeside Park. You’ll marvel at the city of ice shanties on Lake Winnebago. Activities in the park include an Ice and Snow Carving Contest, kickoff parade, live music and comedy acts. There’s also outdoor hockey, fat bike racing and all kinds of food.
Hudson Hot Air Affair Feb. 7-9. It’s a bit of a drive but folks from all over the midwest attend this hot air balloon event near the St. Croix River at Hudson, WI. Three dozen balloon teams will participate in this year’s events which includes a torchlight parade, the nighttime balloon glow and live balloon launches.
Oak Creek Winterfest is Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Civic Center in Oak Creek. There will be ice carving demos, live music, outdoor activities and a winter market in the Civic Center.
Snow and ice sculptor competitions always draw crowds and here are some that you will find in Wisconsin this February: Fond du Lac, Feb. 7-9 as part of the Sturgeon Spectacular; Village Center, Greendale, Feb. 8; Lake Lawn Resort, Delavan, Feb. 14-16; Downtown Hartford, Feb. 22.
Ski hills are popular places to go in the winter. Nearby there is Devil’s Head and Cascade Mountain in the Portage-Devil’s Lake area, Tyrol Basin near Mount Horeb and Christmas Mountain at Wisconsin Dells. There’s many more as you head north.
Snowmobile trails were open in the area in late January but for the best trails you need to travel to the Eagle River area, "Snowmobile Capitol Of the World." The World Championship Snowmobile races are held there every January and there are hundreds of miles of ski trails open through the north woods.
If you want to stay close to home, you will find cross country ski trails in the DeForest trail system and Token Creek Park. There’s plenty of cross country ski trails in Madison.There’s also plenty of outside ice skating in the area and some sledding hills are open.
It’s winter in Wisconsin in February — get out and enjoy the outdoors. There’s no mosquitos!
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
