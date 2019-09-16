By Jan Berg
Even though the weather has stayed warm and muggy -- especially in the library as our air conditioning unit has been in the process of being replaced (which should be a thing of the past on Monday the 16th but which I don’t know as of this writing) so naturally, the weather turned back towards summer---. Fall is definitely arriving. Here we are in the second week of the Packers’ regular season and the Badgers’ football team has already has it’s bye week. The days are rapidly getting shorter. Indeed, the autumnal equinox shall be upon us before next week’s library news shall be written. Fall officially arrives on Monday, September 23rd, at 2:50 a.m. The fall flowers are in bloom across fields, roadside ditches, and gardens. Birds are joining up in migratory flocks. Geese are making seasonal v-shaped flyovers; either practicing flight patterns for migration or, if they winter over, engaging in age-old, seasonal rituals. The publishing houses continue to release their fall front lists ( front lists are new books; back lists are older books kept in stock).Those books continue to arrive -- almost daily-- at the library. Below you will find some of the titles which recently arrived at the library. Emjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“River of Fire: My Spiritual Journey” by Helen Prejean. An activist nun known for campaigning to end the death penalty describes her spiritual journey from a person who prayed for God to solve the problems of the world to someone who works to transform social injustices herself.
“Vern Yip’s Vacation at Home: Design Ideas for Creating Your Everyday Getaway” by Vern Yip. The veteran Trading Spaces interior designer and author of the best-selling “Vern Yip's Design Wise” shares expert tricks and tips for infusing serenity and luxury-retreat elements into home environments.
“Alexander the Great: His Life and His Mysterious Death” by Anthony Everitt. A reconstruction of the life of the ancient Greek conqueror highlights his contradictory depictions throughout history, placing his achievements against a backdrop of his own historical time to discuss his growing empire, respect for regional traditions and mysterious death.
“Escalante’s Dream: On the Trail of the Spanish Discovery of the Southwest” by David Roberts. The award-winning co-author of “Alone on the Wall” retraces the 1,700-mile Domínguez-Escalante expedition of 1776, revealing how the historical team discovered vast regions previously unknown to Europeans while barely surviving dangerous natural hazards.
“A Good Provider Is One Who Leaves: One Family and Migration in the 21st Century” by Jason Deparle. An investigative reporter describes the lives of the Comodas family over several decades and three generations and shows the impact of global migration and how it has reordered economics, politics and culture around the world.
“The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator” by Timothy Winegard. Follows the history of the nefarious and pesky mosquito and its impact on humanity throughout the ages and around the globe, explaining how the tiny insect influenced the results of wars, colonization and the modern world order.
Fiction
“All the Flowers in Paris” by Sarah Jio. A tale told from alternating viewpoints follows the experiences of a Parisian woman who awakens with no memory of her past before discovering a mysterious cache of letters by a young woman of Jewish ancestry during the Nazi occupation.
“All the Forgiveness” by Elizabeth Hardinger. In Appalachia and the Midwest at the turn of the 20th century, 15-year-old Albertina “Bertie” Winslow leads her farm family through a series of challenges and hard-won triumphs.
“The Peaceful Valley Crime Wave: A Western Mystery” by Bill Pronzini. Sheriff Lucas Monk is startled when his quiet town of Peaceful Valley, Montana spirals into an unexpected crime wave after a wooden cigar store Indian is stolen, a teenager goes missing and a housekeeper is poisoned.
“Tidelands, No. 1 (Fairmile)” by Phillippa Gregory. In a tale set during England's mid-17th-century civil war, an herbalist seeking to escape an abusive relationship is targeted by witchcraft mania in her tidelands community. By the #1 New York Times best-selling author of “The Other Boleyn Girl.”
“The Winemaker’s Wife” by Kristin Harmel. The author of the international best-seller “The Room on Rue Amélie” returns with a moving story set amid the champagne vineyards of northern France during the darkest days of World War II.
“A Better Man, No. 15 (Chief Inspector Gamache)” by Louise Penny. Searching for a missing woman amid a catastrophic flood and blistering social media attacks, a demoted Armand Gamache bonds with the victim's distraught father, who contemplates a murder of his own. By the #1 New York Times best-selling author of “Kingdom of the Blind.”
“The Girl Who Lived Twice: A Lisbeth Salander Novel, No. 6” by David Lagercrantz. The best-selling author of “The Girl in the Spider's Web” presents a latest entry in the internationally acclaimed series starring punk hacker heroine, Claire Foy.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.