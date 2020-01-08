It’s time to play DeForest Trivia. This is one game where the old timers usually do better than the youngsters. See how much you know about the area and its history.
1. The village got its name from Isaac DeForest. He was:
(a) a land developer
(b) a farmer
(c) a buyer and seller of grain
(d) all three of the above
2. The DeForest family immigrated to America from:
(a) Norway
(b) Germany
(c) Belgium
(d) Scotland
3. Where in downtown DeForest was the original office of Attorney David Lund?
4. What business was formerly at that location?
5. When Dyson D. Bennett came to DeForest from Deerfield, he bought a business in the 100 block of South Main Street for the $50 he had in his pocket and operated it for 50 years. He lived to be 100 years old. What was his business?
6. The DeForest Norskies football team has a proud history. Who are the three head coaches that led the team over the years? Their first names are “Dutch,” Jerry and Mike?
7. This farmer owned the land just south of DeForest. Oak Springs sub-division, and the shopping center on South Main Street were all built on his land. What was his name?
8. What crop was raised where the shopping center now stands?
9. Who owned and ran the one-man grocery store in downtown Windsor in the 1950s?
10 During the same period of time who ran the one-man store in Morrisonville?
You will find the answers on another page of this paper. If you got five or fewer right answers you’re still a newcomer; six or seven correct and you’re able to find your way around town; eight or nine correct and you are considered a true DeForest lover; ten correct — you’re older than dirt but the brain still works good!
ANSWERS FOR DEFOREST TRIVIA
1. d. All three are correct.
2. c. Belgium
3. The corner of E. Holum St. and Durkee
4. The DeForest-Morrisonville Bank
5. Blacksmith Shop
6. “Dutch” Stalder, Jerry Roelke and Mike Minick
7. Millard Erickson
8. Tobacco every year
9. Melvin Olson
10. John Crabtree
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.