It’s hard to believe that another summer is ending. All the indicators were right in front of our collective face, i.e. the Summer Reading Program was over, the back-to-school sales have been ongoing for the past two months, crops are being harvested, the sumac is starting to change color, late blooming wildflowers and weeds are in bloom, monarch butterflies are flitting around, and the dawn chorus has stilled to nary a warble. Yet, it’s hard to believe that school is about to start and that the last holiday of summer will be upon us these weekend. Labor Day is almost as early as it can be which may account for some of that where-did-summer-go-to feeling. The cooler than normal weather might also account for that feeling. Here at the library, the great flood of books from the publishers’ Fall Lists are arriving – almost daily. Here at the library, September is National Library Card Sign-Up month. Since school is just starting it’s a good time to remind parents and grandparents to make sure their child has a library card. The library has tons of books to supplement and enhance what happens are school; all you need is a library card! For those of you who have a library card, or need an inducement to get one, below you will find some of the new titles that have arrived at the library recently. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver” by Jill Heinerth. A renowned cave diver and expert consultant presents a firsthand account of a trailblazing career spent exploring the hidden depths and sunken caves of the world's oceans, detailing the field's important scientific and historical discoveries.
“Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan” by Alan Paul & Andy Aledort. An unstinting account of the guitar legend's life and career draws on firsthand insights from family members and loved ones to discuss topics ranging from Vaughan's creative endeavors and battles with addiction to his tumultuous marriage and fatal helicopter crash.
“When I was White: A Memoir” by Sarah Valentine. A coming-of-age memoir traces the author's childhood as a white girl in the suburbs of Pittsburgh before she discovered that her father was a black man, a revelation that transformed her sense of identity and raised questions about family choices.
“Normal Sucks: How to Live, Learn, and Thrive Outside the Lines” by Jonathan Mooney. A writer diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD as a child explores the toll the system takes on kids who are not "normal" and advocates for a revolution in the way we think about diversity, abilities and disabilities.
Fiction
“The Chain” by Adrian McKinty. A parent receives a panicked phone call from a stranger who reveals that both of their children have been kidnapped by someone who demands that they abduct another child to prevent the murders of their own.
“The Brink, No. 2 (Awakened)” by James Murray. A parent receives a panicked phone call from a stranger who reveals that both of their children have been kidnapped by someone who demands that they abduct another child to prevent the murders of their own.
“Dragonfly” by Leila Meacham. Teamed together to infiltrate Nazi ranks in occupied Paris, five idealistic American spies from diverse backgrounds begin questioning who they can trust when one of their number is killed. By the best-selling author of “Roses.”
“The Escape Room” by Megan Goldin. Ordered to participate in a corporate team-building exercise that requires them to escape from a locked elevator, four ruthless Wall Street high-flyers struggle to put aside rivalries shaped by workplace intimidation, deception and sexual harassment.
“Labyrinth, No. 23 (FBI Thrillers)” by Catherine Coulter. While Sherlock searches for the missing CIA analyst involved in her recent car crash, Griffin is targeted by a sheriff whose son has been implicated the murders of three girls. By the co-author of the Brit in the FBI series.
“Lady in the Lake” by Laura Lippman. A divorced reporter in racially torn 1966 Baltimore triggers unanticipated consequences for vulnerable community members while investigating the murder of an African-American party girl. By the Edgar Award-winning author of “Sunburn.”
“Never Have I Ever” by Joshilyn Jackson. When her loved ones are put in danger by a blackmailer who threatens to expose dangerous secrets, a devoted family woman struggles to keep the upper hand in an escalating war of betrayal.
“The New Girl, No. 18 (Gabriel Allon)” by Daniel Silva. The kidnapping of a mysterious girl from her Swiss boarding school ignites a secret war between Israeli intelligence chief Gabriel Allon and an old enemy who would transform the future of the Middle East.
“One Good Deed” by David Baldacci. The best-selling author of “The Fallen” and “The Fix” presents a latest thriller introducing straight-talking World War II veteran and recent prison inmate, Aloysius Archer.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
