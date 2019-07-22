July 16, 2019 marked the 50th anniversary of man’s first walk on the moon. It doesn’t seem like 50 years ago that I watched on my television as Neil Armstrong descended the ladder from the moon module and as his foot landed on the moon’s surface he said, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Buzz Aldrich followed him down the ladder while Mike Collins watched on from the American space craft orbiting around the moon. They planted an American flag on the moon, took each others picture and frolicked on the surface of the moon. I was caught up in the moment, as were most persons here on earth watching history unfold.
My mother remarked the next day that she never dreamed that she would ever see a man walk on the moon. I think most of the younger generation thought it would happen eventually but didn’t expect it that soon.
CBS News recently ran a show featuring clips from that first walk on the moon. I’m sure most of the middle aged and older adults remember the live television show and for the younger viewers this was probably the first time they saw the shots from the moon walk. It was a great television newscast.
The “space race” began in 1957 when Russia sent the Sputnik satellite in orbit around the earth. The United States countered a few months later when they sent their own satellite into space. It wasn’t long before spacemen from both countries were being shot into orbit. Now the two countries cooperate with man’s exploration of space as spacemen from both countries share the space station satellites. Who knows where it will all end.
I got a chance to meet and talk to an astronaut in 1972 when Captain Alan L. Bean, the lunar modular pilot on Apollo 12, spoke before the Wisconsin Newspaper Association attendees at their annual meeting in Eagle River, Wis. I was at that meeting and after a short speech, Capt. Bean stuck around to meet and greet the newspaper men and women in attendance. I took the opportunity to personally shake his hand and spoke briefly with him. It was an unforgettable experience.
On a clear night you can gaze up at the star filled sky and know there are space men out there traveling through the universe. They may be from this earth or another planet in space. Who knows?
A REGULAR READER FROM FROGTOWN RECENTLY SENT ME a list of classified ads that ran in “The Villages” newspaper written by senior citizens looking for companionship. I thought the following was cleverly worded:
“MINT CONDITION Male 1932 model, high mileage, good condition, some hair, many new parts including hip, knee, cornea, valves. Isn’t in running condition but walks well.”
