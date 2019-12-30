My column this week is about a whole lot of baloney.
My mother was a good cook. She had some favorite dishes that she would regularly rotate for dinner. One of her regular dinners consisted of Sauk City Ring Bologna topped with a can of Frank’s Sauerkraut and served with boiled potatoes, a simple lettuce salad with mayonnaise salad dressing or a canned vegetable. It was a simple meal to make and was one of my favorites to eat.
Sauk City Ring Bologna is a sausage that is unique to south central Wisconsin. The original sausage recipe dates back to the 1860s in Austria. About 1940 it was introduced to this area of the country by the sausage makers in the butcher shop of Sauk Prairie Meats. The meat market closed many years ago and Wyttenbach Meats acquired the recipe from a former employee of Sauk Prairie Meats. If you want a ring of Sauk City Bologna today, you’ll have to travel to Wyttenbach’s Meats on Prairie Street in Prairie du Sac to buy it.
Sauk City Bologna is ground coarser than regular bologna and has a special texture and taste of its own. It has won many awards at state fairs and other competitions. It was awarded first place in the 2018 American Association of Meat Processors Competition.
When I was a kid, you could buy Sauk City Bologna from the meat case of Schultz Market at the corner of Main and Commerce Streets in DeForest. In the 70s the super market on South Main Street was owned by the Burnstad brothers out of Tomah. They owned several stores in Wisconsin and they used to sell Sauk City Bologna in the meat departments of all their stores.
I had an uncle, Don Hanson, who lived in Waukegan, Illinois. He made the trip back to the DeForest-Poynette area about once every couple of months with his wife Katherine and a son, John Ray. When he came to Wisconsin the trunk of his car was loaded with cases of oleo margarine. Back then folks in Wisconsin could only buy uncolored oleo which was available in plastic bags with a food coloring capsule inside. If you wanted the spread to look like butter, you had to pinch open the food coloring capsule and then massage the bag to distribute the food coloring. Also Wisconsin consumers had to pay a few cents extra for their oleo due to a state tax on oleo. Uncle Don in Illinois could buy cases of margarine for a much cheaper price plus it came in colored quarter-pound sticks, just like butter. So he brought up oleo margarine for his friends and relatives in Wisconsin. Just before heading back to Illinois he would stop at Schultz Market and buy several rings of Sauk City Ring Bologna to sell to his friends in Illinois.
One day I was at the meat case at Schultz’s and Billie Lapp came in and asked for a ring of Sauk Bologna. He was going fishing and he had to have a ring of bologna. He would make a baloney sandwich for lunch and take some of the sausage with him to bait his fish hooks. The fish loved Sauk City Bologna!
My late wife, Molly, would grind up left over bologna in the meat grinder and then add mayonnaise and pickle relish to make a sandwich spread. One day she served this to my mother who had never had it before and she loved it. She asked Molly for the recipe and a few months later when she had group of lady friends over for afternoon coffee she served the sandwiches to them. They loved them and asked my mother, Alice, for the recipe. My mother said the recipe was a family recipe from Molly so she couldn’t tell them what the ingredients were. For some reason she didn’t want them to know they ate ground baloney sandwiches. Her friends always raved about “Alice’s Deviled Ham Sandwiches.”
I’ve been email chatting with Mike Repas lately and he says you can’t beat a fried big baloney sandwich. He grew up in the Pittsburg area where this is a real food staple. Restaurants serve it there and call it a ”fried baloney and tomato sandwich.”
Put a slice or two of Oscar Mayer Big Bologna in a frying pan with a little butter and buy a loaf of Italian bread. Put the hot bologna on the bread and slather on some prepared yellow mustard. Thin slice a Roma tomato, add salt and pepper and be sure to add a sprinkling of garlic powder to bring out an almost summer flavor of the tomato, top with iceberg lettuce. “It’s delicious,” claims Mike.
I’ve only had the Oscar Mayer Baloney sandwich cold, not fried and without tomato or lettuce on plain white bread. They’re okay but I prefer a baloney sandwich made with Sauk City Bologna. I especially like the ground meat sandwich spread that Molly used to make.
After all this writing about baloney sandwiches, I’m getting hungry. I think I’ll break for lunch and make a baloney sandwich.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
