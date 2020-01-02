As I am writing this column I’m looking out on a beautiful sparkling snow scene that makes everything look bright and white for the new year. It looks like a beautiful beginning for a new year. In reminiscing about past New Years, I remember a few where we were not making kind comments about the weather.
I remember one New Year’s Eve we were planning to go up to Mr. G’s Supper Club at Arlington for dinner with our across-the-street neighbors, Paul and Donna Trelle. It started snowing hard early in the morning and it was bitter cold. About mid-afternoon Paul took his daughter Marion to work at the 7E’s Supper Club out by the interstate where Arby’s is now located. We had planned to have an early dinner at Mr. G’s and go back to DeForest so Marion could call when she was done with work and Paul would pick her up. When Paul took his daughter to work he realized after he left the village limits it was a raging blizzard out there. We debated as to canceling our dinner reservations, but didn’t. Arlington wasn’t that far and we would come right back after we had dinner.
About an hour later the 7E’s decided to close for the evening. They called everyone on the reservation list and told them they were closing for the evening due to the bad weather and dangerous road conditions. All the New Year specials would be good for the following week if they wanted to reschedule their reservations. I offered to go with Paul when he drove out to pick up his daughter. We had a rough ride going out to the interstate and back. Once we got home I called Mr. G’s and canceled our reservations. We dug into our freezers and found some steaks and I think we even found a lobster tail. We had a great dinner at the Trelle’s that night and saw the New Year in without venturing out the door.
I ran the DeForest Times at the time and usually the second paper in January was pretty light on advertising but that year nearly every restaurant in the area was forced to cancel their New Year’s Eve celebration and postpone it to following week. The phone at the Times office was ringing off the hook on Jan. 2 with restaurants asking to run an ad telling of their rescheduled celebrations. The bad weather on New Year’s Eve brought extra advertising dollars our way that year.
I WAS FRUSTRATED after the Badgers lost the Rose Bowl by one point. Wisconsin’s defense payed great. The Ducks’ offense spent most of the day on the bench and when they took to the field they were usually pushed off after only a few plays. On special teams I saw two different teams. The 95-yard kick-off return for a touchdown was fantastic but the dropped punt attempt that was recovered by Oregon and returned for a touchdown was maddening. The Wisconsin offense had some good plays but when you turn the ball over four times it usually ends up that you lose the game... which we did by one lousy point.
Over the years Wisconsin has played in the Rose Bowl 10 times and we have only three trophies to show for it. The UW Band did the state proud both during the Tournament of Roses parade and with their half-time show.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
