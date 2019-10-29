Happy Halloween! I hope your trick-or-treat bag is filled with all your favorite candies (and healthy snacks, of course)! As a public service, I wanted to let you know how quickly we are heading towards the final holidays of the year, lest you forget. This weekend daylight savings time goes away until next spring. Remember to fall back. It is only 28 days until Thanksgiving Day (which is as late in November as it can possibly be) and Christmas Eve is only 54 days away. You have been warned. The countdown clock is ticking. Last week I was bemoaning the lack of color in this fall’s trees. Then we get a couple of sunny days and suddenly the trees are almost aglow in reds and oranges. They are fluorescing to beat the band throwing down carpets of neon-red leaves wherever they like. I was driving to work and noticed that a number of trees suddenly dumped all their leaves. There were a couple of cars parked along the curb that were totally covered with green leaves or red leaves or yellow or orange leaves. It reminded me of a Charlie Brown cartoon (I think) when a tree just goes “foomp” and buries either Charlie Brown or Snoopy. Life imitating cartoons! What next? What’s next is here are a few of the new titles that arrived at the library this week. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Official MacGyver Survival Manual: 155 Ways to Save the Day” by Rhett Allain. The first official how-to guide to the MacGyver universe, this book is packed with how-to drawings and step-by-step descriptions of the hacks that made this character the world’s most resourceful secret agent. Each section is introduced by Dr. Rhett Alain, the show’s resident physicist, who helps ensure the show’s science is based in something resembling reality.
“The Stoic Challenge: A Philosopher’s Guide to Becoming Tougher, Calmer, and More Resilient” by William Irvine. A practical, refreshingly optimistic guide that uses centuries-old wisdom to help us better cope with the stresses of modern living.
“The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America” by Bill O’Reilly. The author blends primary, never-before-released interview material with a history that recounts Trump’s childhood and family and the factors from his life and career that forged the worldview that the president of the United States has taken to the White House.
“Wildhood: The Epic Journey from Adolescence to Adulthood in Humans and Other Animals” by Barbara Natterson-Horowitz & Kathryn Bowers. A Harvard evolutionary biologist and an award-winning science writer have created an entirely new way of thinking about the crucial, vulnerable, and exhilarating phase of life between childhood and adulthood across the animal kingdom.
Fiction
“Death In Focus, No.1 (Elena Standish)” by Anne Perry. In the start of an all-new mystery series set in pre–World War II Europe, an intrepid young photographer carries her dead lover’s final, world-shattering message into the heart of Berlin as Hitler ascends to power.
“Lost and Found” by Orson Scott Card. Ezekiel Blast is not a thief, he just has a talent for finding things. Not a superpower, a micropower. The author delivers a touching and funny, compelling and smart novel about growing up, harnessing your potential, and finding your place in the world, no matter how old you are.
“At Death’s Door, No.3 (Dark Hunter: Deadman’s Cross)” by Sherilynn Kenyon. Valynda Moore was born cursed. So when she dies as the result of a spell gone wrong and is trapped in the body of a voodoo doll, she expects nothing else from her messed up life. Until Thorn, leader of the Hellchasers, offers her a chance at redemption and a new life.
“Murder in the Corn Maze, No. 2 (Granny Reid Mysteries) by G.A. McKevett. The roots of the Moonlight Magnolia Detective Agency reach back to the 1980s in the little town of McGill, Georgia, where Stella Reid and her seven grandkids enjoy some spooky Halloween fun and stumble into murder.
“Vendetta in Death, No. 49 (In Death)” by J.D. Robb. Lieutenant Eve Dallas must keep the predator from becoming the prey in this new thriller in the “In Death” series from the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author.
“The Deception, No.2 (Maximum Security)” by Kat Martin. After searching for her sister for two years, Kate Gallagher is devastated when she’s called to the morgue to identify Chrissy’s body. Guilt and grief send Kate into a tailspin. She failed Chrissy once … she won’t do it again. Even if finding her sister’s killer means following a lethal bounty hunter into the heart of darkness, placing both their lives in danger.
“The Timepiece” by Beverly Lewis. New from NYT bestselling Author Beverly Lewis! This heartwarming release brims with family secrets, romance, and themes of trust and forgiveness.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.