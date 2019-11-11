By Jan Berg
We sailed past the first November holiday at the beginning of this week and today, if you are reading this on Thursday the 14, we are exactly two (that’s two, the number that follows one) weeks away from Thanksgiving Day. As we all know, Thanksgiving Day this year is only 26 days until the end of the holiday shopping season (because if you haven’t got things purchased by Dec. 24 you’ve pretty much blown it). So let this serve as your official two-week warning for Thanksgiving and your 40-day notice for the end of this year’s shopping season. There are a few other important dates approaching in December. On Sunday, Dec. 8, a special musical story, Old Befana, will be performed by Ken Lonnquist and his Merry Troupe. On Dec. 14, that jolly guy in the red suit will be here to ask every boy and girl who appears “Have you been a good girl or boy this year?” On Dec. 21, the winter solstice arrives so it “officially” becomes winter then. (Yeah, like it hasn’t felt like winter since the end of October this year!). Round and about that same time the library’s Winter Reading Program will start and run through the end of February when we all hope that spring, or the promise thereof, will be right around the corner. As you can see, there are lots of good things to look forward to in the not-too-distant future and to help you get there, we have a number of new books. Below you will find a sampling to whet your appetite. There are many new books that never make it to this list so you will just have to come in and look for yourself. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“America’s Game : The NFL at 100” by Jerry Rice & Randy Williams. The best-selling authors of “50 Years, 50 Moments” celebrate the first 100 years of the National Football League, interweaving history, personal stories, and observations by leading contributors to chronicle the NFL's rise to a multi-billion-dollar brand
“Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders” by Joshua Foer, Ella Morton, & Dylan Thuras. A completely revised and updated second edition of the best-selling guide to the planet's most unusual and mysterious locations incorporates 120 new entries and a full-color gatefold road trip map outlining an itinerary for ultimate enthusiasts.
“Before and After: The Incredible Real-Life Stories of Orphans Who Survived the Tennessee Children’s Home Society” by Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate. The best-selling author of “Before We Were Yours” and an award-winning journalist document the true stories of the victims of a notorious adoption scandal who discovered that they were kidnapped as infants before eventually reuniting with their birth families.
“Good Habits, Bad Habits: The Science of Making Positive Changes That Stick” by Wendy Wood. Revealing how a high percentage of everyday life is spent performing unconscious habits, a report based on extensive research into behavioral science reveals how to transition to better habits without exclusive reliance on willpower.
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: A Visual History” by Fred Rogers Productions. Complemented by exclusive photographs and rare ephemera, a behind-the-scenes, anecdotal tour of the iconic preschool show's storied history draws on original celebrity interviews to trace its inner workings and enduring legacy
“Information Wars: How We Lost the Global Battle Against Disinformation and What We Can Do About It” by Richard Stengel. The former Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs presents an insider's account of how the U.S. tried, and failed, to combat the disinformation that directly influenced the 2016 election and continues to impact global society.
Fiction
“The Princess Beard, No.3 (Tales of Pell)” by Delilah Dawson & Kevin Hearne. A latest romp by the best-selling author of “Kill the Farm Boy” follows the experiences of a princess who awakens alone from a cursed sleep before passing herself off as a male pirate alongside a swashbuckling crew of otherworldly shipmates.
“A Tall History of Sugar” by Curdella Forbes. Tells the story of Moshe Fisher, a man who was "born without skin," so that no one is able to tell what race he belongs to; and Arrienne Christie, his quixotic soul mate who makes it her duty in life to protect Moshe from the social and emotional consequences of his strange appearance.
“The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner. A popular high-school senior in 1997 Kansas elevates a loner classmate into the social scene with unexpected consequences, while his famous parents reckon with an abusive childhood and marital transgressions against a backdrop of New Right toxic masculinity
“Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris. A novel based on a true story follows a Russia woman who is forced by a concentration-camp commandant to become his lover and is subsequently sent to Siberia after being found guilty of collaborating with the enemy. By the #1 best-selling author of “The Tattooist of Auschwitz.”
“Bitter Feast, No. 18 (Duncan Kincaid & Gemma James)” by Deborah Crombie. Invited to spend a weekend at a tranquil Cotswolds village, husband-and-wife Scotland Yard detectives Kincaid and James are drawn into a dangerous web of secrets involving an up-and-coming star chef and a series of mysterious deaths.
“The Bodies in the Library, No.1 (First Edition Library Mysteries)” by Marty Wingate. The new curator of an exclusive first-edition library in Bath encounters resistance in her efforts to modernize, before the murder of a fan-fiction writer threatens everything she has worked to achieve. By the author of the Potting Shed series
“Mumbo Gumbo Murder, No. 16 (Scrapbooking Mysteries)” by Laura Childs. When the local antiques shop owner is murdered during Jazz Fest in New Orleans, Carmela and her best friend, Ava, help the local police in identifying a murderer. By the best-selling author of the “Tea Shop Mysteries.”
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
