By Jan Berg
So, how are you doing on the resolutions? So far, so good? They (the experts) say that it takes 18 months to habituate a behavior, especially if it’s a big change like getting up and exercising every day, or keeping a food journal, or giving up smoking, or not swearing, or not eating chocolate (why would anyone want to stop doing that?), or whatever the activity is. If it is true that it takes 18 months to firmly entrench a habit of healthy living or, putting it another way, of giving up a not-so-healthy lifestyle, then congratulations. You made it through the first day. It gets easier after that or so they (the experts) tell us. With day one under your belt, you only have 539 days to go until you won’t have to think about the behavior you are trying to cultivate or get rid of. After all those days have gone past, your new habit may become totally automatic and part of your new healthy lifestyle. If you need a little help keeping your mind off how many days there are left to go before you can stop worrying about relapsing (it’s only 12,936 hours after all) we have a number of new books that will engage and entertain you so you won’t be able to hear those dark chocolate Hershey kisses calling you from that bowl across the room. Wait! I can hear the little tissue paper tongues rustling softly in the distance. Why don’t you go ahead and look at all the interesting new books we have at the library while I go see what those pesky little chocolates want. Happy New Year!
“The Information Spectrum: Find Your Food Triggers and Reset Your System” by Will Cole with Eve Adamson. From the internationally best-selling author of “Ketotarian” comes a revolutionary new plan to discover the foods your unique body loves, hates and needs to feel great. Includes charts and graphs.
“Our Wild Calling: How Connecting With Animals Can Transform Our Lives—and Save Theirs” by Richard Louv. The acclaimed author of “Last Child in the Woods” redefines the future of human and animal coexistence while sharing insights into how companion animals can enrich life and imbue human empathy to preserve life on Earth.
“My Penguin Year: Living With the Emperors” by Lindsay McCrae. The award-winning photographer behind the Dynasties series documents his extended observance of a colony of emperor penguins in Antarctica and the species’ effort to survive and procreate in one of the planet’s harshest environments.
“How Not to Diet: The Groundbreaking Science of Healthy Permanent Weight Loss” by Michael Greger. The best-selling author of “How Not to Die” draws on the latest research into the scientific causes of obesity and weight loss to outline revisionist, plant-based strategies involving calorie density, the insulin index and intestinal microbiota.
“Keto for Life: Reset Your Biological Clock in 21 Days and Optimize Your Diet for a Longer Lifespan” by Mark Sisson and Brad Kearns. The best-selling author of “The Keto Reset Diet,” and publisher of the No. 1 paleo blog reveals a new ketogenic eating and lifestyle plan that promotes longevity and includes 80 recipes.
- “Fck No!: How to Stop Saying Yes When You Can’t, You Shouldn’t, or You Just Don’t Want to” by Sarah Knight. Filled with tips, techniques and practical strategies that will arm readers with not only permission to decline, but plenty of ammunition for doing so.
“Twenty-One Truths About Love” by Matthew Dicks. The best-selling author of “Memoirs of an Imaginary Friend” presents a novel written entirely in lists that convey the struggles of a man whose limits are tested by the risks he must take to save his family and failing bookstore.
“Sword of Kings, No. 12 (Saxon Tales)” by Bernard Cronwell. A latest entry in the series that inspired “The Last Kingdom,” continues the epic conquests and challenges of Uhtred of Bebbanburg as they shaped a fledgling Britain.
“Death Brings a Shadow, No. 4 (Gilded Age Mysteries)” by Rosemary Simpson. Investigators Prudence MacKenzie and ex-Pinkerton Geoffrey Hunter discover all that glitters is not gold in the Gilded Age, whether on the island of Manhattan or an island off the coast of Georgia.
“Invitation Only Murder, No. 26 (Lucy Stone)” by Leslie Meier. Invited to an eccentric environmentalist billionaire’s property that has been stripped of modern conveniences, reporter Lucy Stone interviews the estate’s less-than-happy residents before her host’s daughter is killed in a suspicious fall.
“A Murderous Tangle, No.3 (Seaside Knitters Society Mysteries)” by Sally Goldenbaum. The Seaside Knitters are prepping their coziest handiwork for a holiday gathering in Sea Harbor, Massachusetts, but as murder makes waves in their tightly knit coastal village, can they prevent a deadly trend from catching on? Includes a knitting pattern.
“Tom Clancy Code of Honor, No.16 (Jack Ryan)” by Marc Cameron. When an old college friend-turned-humanitarian is arrested in Indonesia amid false accusations, President Ryan assigns the Campus team to find answers at the same time he receives an ominous warning.
“Beating About the Bush, No. 30 (Agatha Raisin)” by M.C. Beaton. Discovering evidence of a gruesome murder in a roadside hedge, private detective Agatha Raisin is embroiled in a case involving industrial espionage, a bad-tempered donkey and her own growing fame. By the best-selling author of the Hamish Macbeth series
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
