One of the great traditions of this holiday season is baking and eating Christmas cookies. I think all of us have fond memories of holiday baking and I would like to tell you some of my Christmas cookie memories this week.
In my mind, the best Christmas cookie baker ever was my mother-in-law, Gertie Buschkopf. Gertie was great in the kitchen. She worked in the kitchen at Whalen Academy in Beaver Dam for years and she was known around Beaver Dam especially for the Christmas cookies she made in her own kitchen every year. She would bake hundreds of cookies from Thanksgiving until Christmas and would store them in the attic and give them away as presents to her friends and family. If you stopped by for a visit during the holidays you could bet that she would set out a big tray of cookies to enjoy during the visit. I would guess that she had about seven or eight favorite recipes that she would always make and then every year she would try three or four new recipes.
The first year we were married Gertie gave us a big assortment of her cookies. They were all delicious but one new cookie that she made that year was a black walnut cookie. I loved it and I told her so. On the other hand, my wife, Molly, told her that the black walnut cookies were her least favorite and she could forget repeating that cookie. Well, I was Gertie’s favorite (and only) son-in-law and every year she always included a batch of black walnut cookies just for Richard.
Every year Grandma Buschkopf would set aside a couple of days to bake cookies with our two boys. She would either come down to DeForest or they would go up to Grandma's and they would spend those two days with Grandma as she taught them how to mix the batches, roll out the dough, cut or shape the cookies, put them in the oven and take them off the pan for cooling. The boys especially loved the gingerbread men and sugar cookies because they would get to decorate these cookies with frosting. Of course one of the best parts of baking is sampling each batch. They did a good job of sampling because their appetites were pretty light after a busy day of baking.
Remember the “Ideal” magazine that used to come out at Christmas? It had beautiful holiday photographs on glossy paper along with several poems and short stories. One of the poems every year was about grandma making cookies with her grandchildren. We would read that poem to the boys every year just before Grandma would bake cookies with them.
My wife, Molly, was good in the kitchen also and she would make a couple of batches of cookies although Grandma Buschkopf gave us more than enough. Molly would bake Stollen bread and delicious sweet rolls for Christmas and she would steam Rolly pudding for dessert.
We always got out the krumkake iron and made this Norwegian cookie for the holidays. This thin cookie is baked on a special iron and then rolled into a little cone after it comes off the iron.
When I was a kid we would always get a tin of these treats from Mrs. Jensen who was a custodian at the high school along with her husband Jimmy. I believe she gave out hundreds of these tins every year.
I introduced Molly to krumkakes and she loved them. After we married she first bought one of the old style irons that would fit over the stove burner and a few years later we bought the iron that is just like a waffle iron but produces the krumkake sheets. It’s become a holiday tradition for the Emerson family to make krumkakes at Christmas time. We mix up a double batch of the mix, which is a lot like pancake mix, and then one person pours the mix on the iron and closes it and two people roll the sheets on little cones to remove them from the grill once they bake for a minute or two. It doesn’t take long to make enough krumkakes to fill our tins and that will be enough for us to eat into the new year.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
