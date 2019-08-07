By Dick Emerson
I’ve decided I’m a member of the minority class. Let me give you a few examples on how I reached this conclusion:
I’ve always owned cars produced by the American car manufacturers — Ford, General Motors and Chrysler. When I go down the road today, I am surrounded by Toyotas, Hondas and many other foreign makes. Even my own sons own foreign-made cars. The cars produced by American manufacturers are now in the minority of cars sold in this country.
The TV shows that I liked best have been cancelled by the networks. Gone are "LA Law," "Hill Street Blues," "Bob Newhart" and "Seinfeld." Even "Dancing with the Stars" has been scaled way back to just a few shows this next year. They have been replaced by reality shows like the "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," and game shows. The networks say the reason for the change is because my old favorite shows were watched by a minority of TV viewers.
When I go shopping I can no longer buy Red Dot Potato Chips, Bidwell Ice Cream, Gardner’s Bread and Bowman’s Milk. They have been replaced because these brands were bought by the minority of grocery shoppers.
Even when I vote, some of my favorite candidate have lost because he or she received the minority of the votes.
I think the cruelest most recent disappointment suffered by me was at Culver’s a few weeks ago. I have always loved Culver’s tuna melt on sourdough bread. I would say I ordered this sandwich at least 80% of the time when I ate there. The last time I placed my order I was told Culver’s had taken the tuna melt off their menu because it was not that popular. Once again I was in the minority.
My daughter-in-law, Anne, made tuna melt sandwiches a few nights later and they were delicious. Most restaurants have tuna melt sandwiches on their menu, but I don’t know what I’ll order at Culver’s in the future. I know it will not be the cholesterol loaded Butter Burger, although this is probably what’s ordered by the majority of Culver’s diners.
I’m resigned to my fate. The things I love most will probably be taken away because they are favored by the minority.
SOME BOEING EMPLOYEES AT AN AIRFIELD decided to steal a life raft from one of the 747s. They were successful in getting it out of the plane and home. Shortly after, they took it for a float on the river. They noticed a Coast Guard helicopter coming toward them. It turned out that the chopper was homing in on the emergency locator beacon that activated when the raft was inflated.
They are no longer employed at Boeing.
