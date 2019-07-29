By Jan Berg
The Harry Potter Party is past, the Summer Reading Program continues for another nine days and then it too shall pass away into the history books. As of this writing, over 550 people have joined the Summer Reading Program and have read a combined total of 16,472 books. Last year at the end of the Summer Reading Program a mere 12,058 books had been read. We are way ahead of last year with a lot of time left to extend the lead over last year. There is still time to add the titles you have been reading over the summer to this combined total. Download the Beanstack app fro the Google or Apple store, search for the DeForest Public Library, set up an account, and log your titles. I’m sure you’ve read some books over this summer with all its rain and heat waves helping to keep a body indoors or in the shade where reading is such a pleasant, almost iconic, activity to engage in. This summer there has been a plethora of titles to choose from, too, as the book publishers have seemingly outdone themselves in pushing out summer titles. Below you will find some of those books, which recently arrived at the library. Check them out, then log them in Beanstack to earn dragon dollars, and add to the total number of books read by the community this summer. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Chasing the Moon: The People, the Politics, and the Promise that Launched America into the Space Age” by Robert L. Stone & Alan Andres. A companion to PBS's American Experience draws on eyewitness accounts and newly discovered archival material to chronicle the stories of the visionaries who helped America win the space race with the first lunar landing.
“The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unravelling of the American Story” by Joy-Ann Reid. The advocate host of AM Joy shares insider details and strategic advice for today's concerned citizens about how to resist the violations of the Trump administration and steer the country back to humane values.
“Einstein’s War: How Relativity Triumphed Amid the Vicious Nationalism of World War I” by Matthew Stanley. The history of science podcaster behind “What the If?!?” reveals how the life of Einstein and the acceptance of his theory of relativity were challenged by the harsh realities of World War I and nationalist bigotry that criminalized his ideas.
“Emperors of the Deep: Sharks – The Ocean’s Most Mysterious, Most Misunderstood, and Most Important Guardians” by William McKeever. The Safeguard the Seas NGO founder and director of the “Man Bites Shark” documentary challenges popular misconceptions to discuss the remarkable evolution of sharks and their essential role in maintaining a balanced ecosystem.
“Beneath the Tamarind Tree: A Story of Courage, Family, and the Lost Schoolgirls of Boko Harem” by Isha Sesay. The award-winning host of CNN Newsroom Live presents a definitive account of Boko Haram's 2014 abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls, sharing first-person insights based on the author's escape with 21 survivors.
Fiction
“A Ladies Guide to Gossip and Murder, No.2 (Countess of Harleigh Mysteries)” by Dianne Freeman. The adventurous Countess Harleigh finds out just how far some people will go to safeguard a secret.
“Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel. Spurred by old memories and a life-changing accident, Madison embarks on a cross-country adventure to reconnect with three very different men to reevaluate her past choices. By the best-selling author of “The Dark Side.”
“Paranoid” by Lisa Jackson. Struggling with traumatic memories of the shooting accident that ended her half-brother's life 20 years earlier, Rachael prepares for her high-school reunion and begins to doubt her sanity when things in her home start moving by themselves.
“The Summer Guests” by Mary Alice Monroe. Taking refuge on a friend's farm when a hurricane threatens the Southern coast, an eclectic group of evacuees confronts unresolved issues in the face of excruciating losses, discovering new priorities along the way.
“The Summer of Sunshine and Margot” by Susan Mallery. Descended from a long line of women with disastrous luck in love, twin sisters Margot and Sunshine transform their controversial relationships with a client's son and an employer into unexpected sources of happiness.
“Big Sky, No. 5(Jackson Brodie)” by Kate Atkinson. Investigating a new client's suspicions about an unfaithful spouse, iconoclastic detective Jackson Brodie is catapulted by a chance encounter into a sinister network of secrets and lies. By the award-winning author of “Case Histories.”
“Darkness on the Edge of Town (Stranger Things)” by Adam Christopher. Chief Jim Hopper reveals long-awaited secrets to Eleven about his former life as a police detective in New York City, confronting his past before the events of the hit series, “Stranger Things.”
