The signs are all around and beginning to abound. The end of summer is upon us and we are speeding towards fall. Overachieving trees have already started to show their colors with sumac and some maples and oaks making their turn from green to yellow and orange to the reds and burgundies they will wear for a while. Crops are starting to finish and fields once covered in wheat or oats have been harvested, leaving only stubble. These cropped fields now provide forage for birds that have not been visible except in flight for the past few months. Geese and cranes and flocks of blackbirds are swirling overhead and landing on the stubble-filled fields to begin fulling up for their migration. The nights have gotten cooler and longer. The days have gotten shorter and cooler as well. It suddenly seems to be sweater weather, perhaps not all the time but at least in the early mornings and evenings. Bird song has diminished to a few chickadees and cardinals sending up occasional melodic notes while the crows and jays bark out their territorial warnings. Dawn, now, is quiet and so much later now. But with the turning of the year from summer to fall, the book publishers have moved from their early summer "beach reads" to the much larger fall list of books. As the leaves begin to fall from the trees, the books begin arriving in large numbers from the publishers. Below you will find some of the new titles that arrived recently at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have” by Tatiana Schlossberg. The New York Times science writer explains the impact of climate change and environmental pollution on everyday life, examining largely unrecognized consequences in the specific areas of technology, food, fashion and fuel.
“Know-It-All Society: Truth and Arrogance in Political Culture” by Michael Lynch. The author of “True to Life” examines how a growing culture of narcissism is behind the fragmented political landscapes of today, drawing on the works of classic philosophers to explain the essential role of truth and humility in democracy.
“Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America” by Christopher Leonard. Uses the extraordinary account of how the biggest private company in the world grew to be that big to tell the story of modern corporate America.
“The Nature Cure: A Doctor’s Guide to the Science of Natural Medicine” by Andreas Michalsen. A leading professor of clinical complementary medicine reveals natural approaches to improving health, drawing on cutting-edge scientific research and practical case studies to identify the wellness benefits of sunshine, water, fresh air, proper nourishment, medicinal plants and companion animals.
Fiction
“Bottle Grove” by Daniel Handler. After meeting at a wedding, Martin and Padget conspire together to earn money for a failing bar by her dating a ridiculously wealthy man in San Francisco in this quirky, new novel from the author also known as "Lemony Snicket."
“The Memory Police” by Yoko Ogawa. An Orwellian novel about the terrors of state surveillance finds a young novelist hiding her editor from mysterious authorities who would erase all memories of people who once existed. By the award-winning author of “The Housekeeper” and “The Professor.”
“The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep” by H.G. Parry. A young scholar with a secret uncontrollable magical ability to bring literary characters into the world is overseen by a protective older sibling before an unknown stranger unleashes literary characters throughout their city.
“All the Water in the World” by Karen Raney. A teenage girl and her mother grapple with first love, family secrets and tragedy. A first novel.
“The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri. A beekeeper and his artist wife have their lives upended and must flee after war destroys their home in Aleppo, Syria and they set off on a dangerous journey through Turkey and Greece, towards an uncertain future in England.
“The Dearly Beloved” by Cara Wall. In a novel that spans decades, two young couples' lives become intertwined when the husbands are appointed co-ministers of a venerable New York City church in the 1960s.
“The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs. Forced by scandal to return to her Pacific coast childhood home, a Manhattan fashionista assumes guardianship over two orphans and bonds with a circle of fellow seamstresses before an unexpected challenge tests her courage and heart. By the #1 New York Times best-selling author of “Map of the Heart.”
“The Reckless Oath We Made” by Bryn Greenwood. The New York Times best-selling author of “All the Ugly” and “Wonderful Things” offers a provocative love story between a tough Kansas woman on a crooked path to redemption and the unlikeliest of champions.
“The Things You Save in a Fire” by Katherine Center. When a family emergency compels her move from Texas to Boston, a skilled firefighter becomes the only woman in her new firehouse and navigates discrimination, low funding and her private edicts about falling in love with another firefighter. By the New York Times best-selling author of “How to Walk Away.”
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
