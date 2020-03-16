By Jan Berg
The burning question on everybody's mind right now, at least about this library, is, are you open? At this writing (5:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16) I cannot say for sure that the answer I give now will be true when you read this. While I can say that our intention is to stay open while we can without endangering the safety of the public and library staff; while I can say that we are taking measures to sanitize contact surfaces; while I can say we are encouraging anyone who feels sick (members of the staff and public) to stay home; while I can say we are encouraging everyone to wash their hands (for the 20 seconds prescribed by all public health agencies) after handling library materials; while I can say that we are not having gatherings of 50 or more; while I can say that we have moved our computers to create social distancing; while I can say we are reminding people that libraries are public places and therefore have germs and virus (this is always the case because we are a public place); while I can say that we are doing all that is prudent and reasonable to assure the safety of our staff and our public; while I can say we are exploring ways to continue providing service and programs without face-to-face interactions; while I can say we are following public health guidelines as they emerge on a daily or more frequent basis; while I can say that we trust you, our library patrons, to use your best judgement and to do your own risk assessment about visiting the library; while I can say all of this, I can also say that the decision to remain open may be taken from us. If that is the case, know that we will do all we can to provide service virtually and through our electronic locker system. Please check our website and social media for updates. Below are some of the new titles that have recently arrived at the library. You can place holds on these without having to visit the library just go to our website; www,deforestlibrary.org and follow the LinkCat link. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the Poisoning of America” by Gerald Posner. The award-winning author of “God's Bankers” traces the rise of the Salker family and the role of opioid addiction and soaring drug prices on healthcare, exposing the deadly consequences of industry corruption and profiteering.
“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” by Ann Druyan. Based on National Geographic's internationally renowned series, a long-awaited sequel to Carl Sagan's best-seller explores the parallel evolutions of science and civilization, discussing such topics as the Big Bang, the Voyager missions and Cassini-Huygen's remarkable findings.
Fiction
“Deacon King Kong” by James McBride. In the aftermath of a 1969 Brooklyn church deacon's public shooting of a local drug dealer, the community's African-American and Latinx witnesses find unexpected support from each other when they are targeted by violent mobsters.
“The Rise of Skywalker, The Expanded Edition (Star Wars)” by Rae Carson. Written with Lucasfilm guidance and additional scenes, an epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga expands the story of the highly anticipated movie, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” By the award-winning author of the Gold Seer trilogy.
“In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle. An ambitious young lawyer on the brink of having it all disregards a vivid dream about how different her life will be in five years, before meeting the man in her vision nearly five years later.
“Separation Anxiety” by Laura Zigman. A once-promising children's book writer navigates the humbling realities of middle age and dysfunctional family life while pursuing well-intentioned but increasingly disastrous changes. By the author of “Animal Husbandry.”
“Beheld” by TaraShea Nesbit. The best-selling author of “The Wives of Los Alamos” retraces the story of the Pilgrims from the perspectives of the rebel Billington family, whose disputes with Puritan neighbors under the influence of a newcomer escalate into Plymouth's first murder.
“Hannah’s War” by Jan Eliasberg. As a female scientist works to develop the first atomic bomb during World War II, a young military investigator is determined to uncover her secret past.
“The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel. A tale inspired by the final years of Thomas Cromwell describes how after the execution of Anne Boleyn and childbed death of Queen Jane, the former blacksmith's son orchestrates a desperate plot to fortify England and save his own life.
“The Yellow Bird Sings” by Jennifer Rosner. A mother who goes into hiding when Nazis begin arresting Jewish citizens in Poland considers an impossible choice while struggling to keep her 5-year-old daughter, a musical prodigy, from being overheard. By the award-winning author of “The Mitten String.”
“Trace Elements ( Commissario Guido Brunetti Mysteries)” by Donna Leon. A woman's cryptic dying words in a Venetian hospice lead Commissario Guido Brunetti and his colleague, Claudia Griffoni, to uncover a threat to the entire region. By the award-winning author of “Unto Us a Son Is Given.”
“Victim 2117, No. 8 (Department Q)” by Jussi Adler-Olsen. The death of a seemingly random refugee in the Mediterranean Sea triggers powerful reverberations in a teen with murderous impulses, an Abu Ghraib terrorist and Department Q's Assad, who uncovers links to a family he assumed was long dead.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.
