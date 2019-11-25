I wish all of my readers a Happy Thanksgiving. I hope that you enjoy the holiday with your family. Remember the true meaning of that first Thanksgiving day and offer up thanks for all of your blessings. Enjoy the turkey, and family time together.
Congratulations to our DeForest Norskies football team on advancing to the State Championship Game at Camp Randall Stadium! This column was written a few days before the game but most of you will know the final result of that game by the time you read this column. It’s my hope that Coach Mike Minick and his team will end up bringing the gold football out to DeForest. It was a great season for the Norskies!
I’ll have something to watch this winter as I look out my back bedroom window or the kitchen window — they jut finished digging the foundation for a new home just to the west of my back yard.
When Molly and I moved into our new DeForest house back in 1965, our “Forest Glen” subdivision was mostly vacant land. There were no houses built to the north of us and new building in the other three directions was pretty sparse. Our one block subdivision was in the south-west corner of the village and had just nine houses completed at the time we moved in. Over time the area gradually filled in until only one small lot remained vacant. Digging on that small lot began around the middle of November. It’s going to have to be a pretty small house to fit in that narrow lot and the south wall of the new house is going to be very close to my neighbor’s house.
I remember during my boy scout days hiking across the land where my neighborhood now stands. We would end up at Erickson Springs. The land owner, Millard Erickson, dug a big hole that filled with water to make the Oak Springs Lake. The area to the south of us was developed and then Henry Thompson sold his farm and we soon had Hank’s Hollow to our west. Now we are completely surrounded by new developments and nobody even knows that “Forest Glen” even existed except the ‘old timers’ who lived here back in the 1960s. Now that I think about it, I am the only one living in my neighborhood that lived here back in the ‘60s.
Before it was developed, our neighborhood was home to the slaughter house for Magnus Hagland’s Meat Market on DeForest’s main square. When folks asked where our house was located, we’d say “near the old Hagland slaughter house.”
Many years ago they began excavation for a house about a half-block east of us on Meadow Lane. All of a sudden the digger stopped, the operator jumped out and ran to his truck and took off. A couple of minutes later we found out why the digging suddenly stopped — the shovel broke through the septic tank wall of the old slaughter house. No one could stand to go near the excavation site for about a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.