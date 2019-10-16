By Dick Emerson
Longtime DeForest Football Coach Jerry Roelke passed away recently. He was my across the street neighbor for many years. Jerry, Jean and their daughters, Bonnie and Julie moved into their house on Meadow Lane when the girls were just toddlers. The girls were grown and out of the house when Jerry and Jean decided to move from the house across the street. They moved to their retirement house on the Wisconsin River during the summer months and then after DeForest finished the football season, they would head south for the winter.
They were great neighbors. On many Saturday mornings when we looked across the street we would see Roelke’s trees and shrubs draped in rolls of toilet paper. Football fans had made a late night call to Jerry and left behind rolls and rolls of toilet paper.
Jean and Molly were close friends. They would have great talks over coffee. Jean had some old furniture that she wanted to refinish and Molly had taken a furniture refinishing class and was quite good at it. So Molly would give advice on how to tackle some of the tough parts and would go over and help her with some projects. During the football season Molly and Jean would sit next to each other during the games. I would be covering the games either on the sideline taking pictures or from the press box. Of course Jerry was on the sidelines coaching his team.
Jerry was working on building his river retreat at the same time as we were building our lake home at Beaver Dam. We were always exchanging stories on how things were progressing. I bought a used wood burning fireplace for my place and Jerry came up and helped me install the chimney.
From August to the end of the football season we hardly saw Jerry as he spent all of his time getting his team ready for the next game. He was very good at it and he won several awards during his 50 years coaching the DeForest football team. Some of the outstanding achievements were: recipient of eight WFCA Conference Championship Awards; eight John Barth Foundation Championship Awards; Champion Knitt Wear Upper Midwest Coach of the Year (1982); Madison Pen and Mike Achievement Award; Award from John Barth Foundation for 100 wins (1984); conference win streak of 41 football games (1980-1983); WFCA Service Award for 20, 25 and 30 years; three CSFL League Championships; and in 2017 began his 50th consecutive year as a DeForest Norski football coach (his teams won eight conference titles). One of his favorite moments came when he was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2001.
Although he was battling pancreatic cancer, Jerry drove from Florida up to DeForest this September to watch his last DeForest football game as the Norskies crushed their opponent 61-0.
Many folks in the area remember Jerry Roelke as a great football coach. I remember him as a friendly neighbor from across the street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.