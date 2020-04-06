By Jan Berg
Today there are fewer titles than usual. This is mostly due to the fact that the book order that arrived last week had a preponderance of children’s books, not best-selling titles or non-fiction titles which might be of interest to you. As I may have already noted, or should have already noted, since you can’t get physical books from us currently, now might be the time to overcome your resistance, nay, some might call it an aversion, to E-books because there are many titles available now on Overdrive. These titles may not be the titles listed below, but surely some of the titles available will pique your interest. In the meantime, knowing what titles are coming might also be of interest to you.
As we navigate through this plague time and I use the term plague metaphorically, it is perhaps good to know that infectious diseases have been the scourge of humanity for a very long time. If you remember your Elizabethan history (and who doesn’t) you may recall that the theaters were closed rather frequently due to plague. During their closing in 1606 Shakespeare supposedly had the time to write “King Lear,” “Macbeth,” and “Antony & Cleopatra.” So while we are all staying at home we can but hope that there are writers out there scribing literary masterpieces to enlighten and inform our humanity. If not, we’ll just have to make do with the next James Patterson novel which should be here any minute now. In the meantime, read whatever format you can, perhaps join our reading challenge (Reading Safer @Home. Visit our webpage to find out about joining and logging your books and activities), and stay well.
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Franklin and Washington: The Founding Partnership” by Edward Larson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and award-winning author of “Summer for the Gods” presents a dual biography of the two Founding Fathers to illuminate in fresh detail how their underexplored relationship forged the United States.
“Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country” by Sierra Crane Murdoch. Tells the true crime story of a murder on an Indian reservation, and the unforgettable Arikara woman who becomes obsessed with solving it.
Fiction
“The Absolution, No. 3 (Children’s House)” by Yrsa Sigurdardottir. Detective Huldar and a child psychologist investigate an Icelandic serial killer who is posting the last moments of his numbered, teenage victims on social media in the third addition to the series following “The Reckoning.”
“Fearless” by Fern Michaels. Falling in love with a divorced professor she meets on a singles cruise, widow Anna Campbell accepts his proposal before uncovering disturbing facts about him and his children. By the #1 New York Times best-selling author of the Godmothers series.
“Tranquility Falls, No. 4 (Mirimar Bay)” by T. Davis Burns. Embracing a sober and responsible life after a devastating accident, a former financial analyst and news anchor becomes the unexpected guardian of his emotionally withdrawn teenage niece at the same time he bonds with a fragile single mother.
“Code Name Helene” by Ariel Lawhon. A novel based on the real-life story of socialite-spy Nancy Wake features the astonishing woman who killed a Nazi with her bare hands and went on to become one of the most decorated women in WWII. By the New York Times best-selling author of “I Was Anastasia.”
“The Final Deception, No. 5 (New York Confidential)” by Heather Graham. In a series finale, criminal psychologist Kieran Finnegan navigates unnerving ties to an escaped killer in the wake of an outbreak of violent murders that FBI agent Craig Frasier believes may be the work of a copycat.
“Devoted” by Dean Koontz. A child who has not spoken since his father’s death befriends a dog who understands his wordless communications, which are complicated by the boy’s conviction that an evil is targeting his family. By a #1 New York Times best-selling author.
“One Fatal Flaw, No.3 (Daniel Pitts)” by Anne Perry. Teaming up with brilliant scientist Miriam Croft to prove the innocence of a murder suspect, lawyer Daniel Pitt rules the case an accident before his client is found dead in the same manner, bringing Miriam’s test methods into question.
“Revenge” by James Patterson & Andrew Holmes. Investigating the suspicious suicide of a young woman whose family once employed him as a bodyguard, former SAS soldier David Shelley makes unsettling discoveries that are complicated by the victim’s father’s thirst for revenge.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles you might try looking on LinkCat. If the title is there then place a hold. Otherwise you can start (or add to) your To-Be-Read list. Hard copy or a spreadsheet both work well. The library has no open hours since we are closed until we are told we can be open. No one is answering the phones. Visit our website at www.deforestlibrary.org and stay connected via our social media and through virtual options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.